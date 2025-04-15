Premium Metal Payment Cards Market Report 2025 | Millennials' USD 3.3 Trillion Spending Power Driving the Boom | Experiential Rewards and Social Media Visibility Propel Adoption Among Younger Users

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Value and Volume, Metal Type (Full, Hybrid, Veneer, Others), Application (Credit, Debit), Service Provider (Visa, Mastercard, Others), Region and Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a complete analysis of the industry for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The Global Premium Metal Payment Card market was valued at USD 671.15 Million in 2024. The market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 1.77 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 14.96% during the forecast period. Premium metal cards often come with higher annual fees and may have additional revenue streams through interest charges and transaction fees. The shift towards these cards can contribute to increased revenue and improved profitability for financial institutions.



Moreover, Millennials and Gen Z are often considered tech-savvy generations. Their preference for digital experiences and cutting-edge technology can influence the design and features of premium metal cards, pushing for innovations such as contactless payments, mobile app integration, and enhanced digital services. Millennials and Gen Z often prioritize experiences over material possessions. Premium metal payment cards that offer travel rewards, exclusive event access, or unique lifestyle benefits align with the preferences of these generations, emphasizing experiences over traditional ownership.



Additionally, economic growth directly influences consumer spending habits. In times of economic expansion, consumers are more willing to spend on premium products and services, including premium metal payment cards. The adoption of new payment technologies, such as contactless payments and mobile wallets, heavily influences the attractiveness of physical payment cards, including premium metal ones.



Metal cards are often associated with a sleek and modern design, contributing to their aesthetic appeal. Millennials, known for valuing unique and stylish products, perceive metal cards as a status symbol and a way to express their individuality. Representing an essential demographic, 24% of millennials in the United States view their credit cards as a status symbol, according to a survey from Lend EDU. Any business needs to have a product that captures millennials' attention because it is one of the largest segments of the population. An Oracle study predicts that millennials have a spending power of more than USD 3.3 trillion.



Millennials are active on social media, and the trend of sharing lifestyle choices extends to sharing images of unique and premium possessions, including metal cards. This social influence can further amplify the popularity of metal cards among their peers. Metal cards often incorporate advanced technologies such as contactless payments and biometric authentication. Millennials, who are generally tech-savvy, appreciate the integration of innovative features, that align with their preferences for cutting-edge financial products.



Moreover, many metal cards offer travel perks, concierge services, and lifestyle benefits. Millennials, known for their desire to experience life and explore the world, are attracted to cards that align with their travel and lifestyle aspirations. Millennials often prioritize experiences over ownership of physical possessions.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Premium Metal Payment Card Market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (In Millions).

The report presents the analysis of Premium Metal Payment Card Market for the historical period of 2021-2031, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Premium Metal Payment Card Market by Type (Full Metal Card, Hybrid Metal Card, Veneer Metal Card and Other Metal Card Types)

The report analyses the Premium Metal Payment Card Market by Application (Credit Cards and Debit Cards).

The report analyses the Premium Metal Payment Card Market by Service Provider (Visa, Mastercard and Other Service Provider).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by types, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include CompoSecure Inc., Giesecke+Devrient, Thales Group, CPI Card Group Inc., Goldpac Group Ltd., IDEMIA, and Toppan Gravity.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Expand Production of Contactless and Biometric Authentication in Premium Metal Payment Cards

2.2 Expand Market Presence in Asia Pacific Region



3. Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market

3.2 Global Unawareness of Premium Metal Credit Card

3.3 Credit Card Penetration Globally

3.4 Penetration of Premium Metal Payment Cards Globally

3.5 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Dashboard

3.6 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Volume Sales

3.8 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Market Value Assessment

3.9 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Segmentation: By Type

3.9.1 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market, By Type Overview

3.9.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market, By Type (2026-2031)

3.9.3 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Full Metal Card, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Hybrid Metal Card, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.5 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Veneer Metal Card, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.6 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Other Metal Card Types, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Segmentation: By Application

3.10.1 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market, By Application Overview

3.10.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market, By Application (2026-2031)

3.10.3 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Credit Cards, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.4 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Debit Cards, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Segmentation: By Service Provider

3.11.1 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market, By Service Provider Overview

3.11.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market, By Service Provider (2026-2031)

3.11.3 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Visa, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11.4 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Mastercard, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11.5 Global Premium Metal Payment Card Market Size, By Other Service Providers, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Premium Metal Payment Card Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East & Africa Premium Metal Payment Card Market: Historic and Forecast



9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Premium Metal Payment Card Market

9.4 Company Profiles

9.4.1 CompoSecure Inc.

9.4.2 Giesecke+Devrient

9.4.3 Thales Group

9.4.4 CPI Card Group Inc.

9.4.5 Goldpac Group Ltd.

9.4.6 IDEMIA

9.4.7 Toppan Gravity

