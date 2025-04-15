Crime Risk Reports Market to Hit $30.28 Billion by 2030 Driven by Surge in Financial Fraud and Advanced Crime Analytics

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crime Risk Report Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crime risk report market size is expected to reach USD 30.28 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2025 to 2030.

Growing threats from internal and external terrorist activities coupled with rising number of financial frauds, such as fraudulent investment scams, Ponzi schemes, illegal online lotteries, and money laundering activities, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Crime risk analytics solutions are designed to collect crime data from law enforcement agencies and statistically predict the crime rates for every individual type of crime. The need for such solutions is growing due to increasing crime cases across the world.



Increasing personal crimes, such as homicides and kidnapping, are forcing individuals to consult crime risk report companies. Moreover, property crimes, such as carjacking, burglaries, shop robberies, and gun point robberies, make individuals and organizations take pre-emptive measures. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. Quick adoption of new and innovative technologies, such as IoT and Big Data, are increasing the complexities and security challenges regarding networks and systems. This factor is also expected to contribute to the market growth in the years to come.



Crime Risk Report Market Report Highlights

Crime risk reports provide essential data on the safety of a neighborhood, owing to which real estate developers and investors are more inclined towards procuring such reports.

The financial & cybercrime segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.8% in the global crime risk report industry in 2024. Incidences of corporate fraud, investment fraud, accounting fraud, and insider trading are on the rise worldwide, particularly as the volume of financial transactions increases.

The on-premise deployment segment accounted for a larger revenue share in the global market in 2024. This approach involves hosting crime risk analytics and reporting tools directly on the site or organization's infrastructure rather than leveraging cloud-based services.

Government emerged as the leading end-use segment in the global market for crime risk reports in 2024, as these services are extensively utilized by regional authorities to identify high-risk areas and neighborhoods with elevated criminal activities.

The North America crime risk report market accounted for the largest global revenue share of 37% in 2024, owing to the presence of several high-profile businesses in the region and the continuous risk posed by frauds or criminal activities to their operations.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Crime Risk Report Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenges

3.3. Crime Risk Report Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining Power of the Suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of Substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from New Entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Crime Risk Report Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Crime Risk Report Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Financial & Cybercrime

4.4. Personal Crime

4.5. Property Crime

4.6. Others

Chapter 5. Crime Risk Report Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Crime Risk Report Market: Deployment Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. On-premise

5.4. Cloud

Chapter 6. Crime Risk Report Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Crime Risk Report Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. BFSI

6.4. Government

6.5. Real Estate

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Crime Risk Report Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Crime Risk Report Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. ACI Worldwide

8.4.2. CAP Index, Inc.

8.4.3. CoreLogic

8.4.4. Fenergo

8.4.5. Fiserv, Inc.

8.4.6. IBM

8.4.7. Intelligent Direct, Inc.

8.4.8. SAP SE

8.4.9. Oracle

8.4.10. London Stock Exchange Group plc

