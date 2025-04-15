Aircraft Platforms Market Research Report 2025: Transport Aircraft, Special Missions Aircraft, UAVs, Fuel Cell, SAF-Based, Battery-Powered, Turbofan, Turfoprop, Turbojet, Electric - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Platforms Market by Type (Transport Aircraft, Special Missions Aircraft, UAVs), Power Source (Fuel Cell, SAF-Based, Battery-Powered), Propulsion Technology (Turbofan, Turfoprop, Turbojet, Electric) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aircraft platforms market is projected to reach USD 301.19 billion by 2030, from USD 235.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%

The market primarily driven by the modernization of aging fleets, increasing demand for advanced fighter jets, UAVs, and the adoption of next-generation technologies like stealth and artificial intelligence in military aircraft. Increasing defense budgets globally to enhance air defense capabilities to address emerging security threats further fuels the market growth. Factors such as ongoing research & development in UAM solutions tailored for easing urban congestion and offering novel transportation options with progress in electric propulsion and autonomous piloting technologies drives the market growth.







As global security dynamics evolve, there's a marked shift toward more advanced aircraft platforms across military, civil, UAV, and UAM sectors. This transition is fueled by the integration of advanced technologies such as enhanced stealth capabilities, precision-guided systems, and robust command and control frameworks.

Major industry players are increasing theirs R&D investments to develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the strategic defense requirements of leading nations in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. This strategic focus aims to modernize and strengthen the capabilities of the aircraft platforms market, ensuring these platforms are equipped to handle the diverse challenges of modern air defense and civil aviation needs effectively.

Airbus (France), Boeing (US), Embraer (Brazil), Textron Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft platforms market.



Based on type, unmanned aerial vehicles segment estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The UAV segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its increasing adoption for diverse applications including surveillance, logistics, and agriculture. Enhanced investment in R&D for autonomous and longer-range UAVs, combined with their cost-effectiveness and versatility, supports their widespread use in both civilian and military sectors.

Additionally, regulatory advancements are further facilitating UAV integration into national airspace, amplifying their market presence. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, improving operational efficiency and autonomy and deployment of drones in remote sensing and disaster management, alongside increasing military reconnaissance and surveillance activities, further fuels the market growth.



Based on propulsion technology, turbofan aircraft segment estimated to have the largest share during forecast period



Turbofan aircraft by propulsion technology is expected to dominate the aircraft platform market, due to their high efficiency and reliability in a variety of operational environments. It is further enhanced by their widespread adoption in commercial airliners due to fuel consumption and emissions that are more favorable than older propulsion technologies. Turbofan technology is also steadily improving, thereby enhancing the performance and reducing noise levels, making them suitable for already-existing and new aircraft platforms such as UAVs and Urban Air Mobility (UAM), where performance and environment are of utmost importance.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be hold the second largest market share during the forecast period



The second highest market share in the aircraft platforms market is expected during the forecast period to be hold by Asia Pacific region. This is due to robust economic growth, rising regional security concerns, and increasing air traffic. Governments are heavily investing in modernizing and expanding their military and civil aviation fleets to enhance air defense capabilities and meet growing commercial aviation demands.

The rise in disposable incomes is boosting travel frequency, driving demand for new civil aircraft. Additionally, the region is seeing significant advancements in UAV and UAM technologies, supported by favorable government policies aimed at integrating these systems into the broader transportation infrastructure. This comprehensive development across different aircraft platforms is setting Asia Pacific apart as a rapidly evolving market leader.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the aircraft platforms market by type, propulsion technology, power source and by Region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft platforms market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, and recent developments associated with the aircraft platforms market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in aircraft platforms market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key Drivers (Technological advancements in aircraft materials, avionics, and design, Increasing global air travel demand, Increasing geopolitical instability, and investment in defense modernization programs), restrains (High capital cost of military platforms, Instability in the global supply chain, Stringent aviation regulations and certification processes, High Initial Investment for development of UAM), opportunities (Increasing demand for electric and hybrid propulsion systems, Increasing need for efficient aircraft maintenance stimulate the adoption of digital and predictive MRO technologies) and challenges (Volatile economic conditions, Shortage of skilled aerospace engineers and technicians) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new products/solutions launched in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the aircraft platforms market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new solutions, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft platforms market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players including Airbus (France), Boeing (US), Embraer (Brazil), Textron Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and among others in the aircraft platforms market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 418 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $235.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $301.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Airbus

Boeing

Embraer

Textron Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A.

Rtx

Northrop Grumman

Iai

Dji

Dassault Aviation

Vertical Aerospace

Archer Aviation Inc.

Ehang

Teledyne Flir LLC

Bombardier

General Atomics

Atr

Comac

Volocopter GmbH

Overair Inc.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Delair

Wisk Aero LLC

Electra Aero

Microdrones

Pivotal

Heart Aerospace

Vaeridion GmbH

Quantum-Systems GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pt3db

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment