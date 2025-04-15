T-Max Lending Saves Sacramento Project with $18 Million Loan, Proving Unrivaled Financing Prowess

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Max Lending, a premier direct private lender in San Diego, California, has closed an $18 million loan for a 150-unit multi-family development in Elk Grove, Sacramento County, rescuing it from foreclosure. This high-stakes deal showcases T-Max Lending’s ability to deliver fast, reliable financing where others falter, cementing its status as California’s standout lender.

This project’s development began with the property purchased in July 2021. The plans for the project received full approval in December 2022. However, litigation delays pushed the project back an additional 18 months, causing considerable financial strain on the borrower. The borrower faced foreclosure after three other lenders issued commitment letters they couldn’t fulfill. His current lender, fed up with broken promises, offered no more leeway. He was referred to T-Max Lending by a client who closed a $15.5 million hotel development with T-Max in Charleston, SC, in February 2025. That Charleston referral, praising T-Max’s flawless, rapid execution, erased the borrower’s doubts. “After hearing how smooth that $15.5 million deal went, I knew T-Max was my shot,” he said. T-Max proved it, closing the loan at breakneck speed despite the tight timeline.

Needing $18 million, he sought $15.8 million to clear his lender (with accrued interest) and $2 million for site prep: undergrounding power poles, code updates, demolition, abatement, and grading. T-Max Lending acted fast, delivering a 24-month, 9.5% interest-only loan with an interest reserve, ensuring the developer could go vertical without cash-flow stress.

“We understand that timing is everything, especially in real estate development,” said Kenneth Richards, CEO of T-Max Lending. “We saw a client who’d poured everything into this project, and we weren’t about to let it slip away. That’s what sets us apart, we deliver. This is a perfect example of how T-Max Lending works tirelessly to provide solutions where others can’t or won’t.”

The Sacramento development is poised to make a significant impact on the local community by adding much-needed rental housing units to the area. Located in a high-demand residential market, the 180 unit project is expected to meet the growing need for affordable and well-constructed housing in Sacramento, contributing to the city's economic development and growth. The project is strategically located near essential services, transit access, and key employment hubs, making it a prime location for prospective residents.

T-Max Lending’s proactive approach to financing and its focus on understanding the unique challenges faced by borrowers set it apart from other lenders. As a direct private lender, T-Max Lending remains committed to providing fast, flexible, and reliable financial solutions, especially when dealing with high-pressure situations like the one faced by this Sacramento developer. By expediting funding and offering a customized loan solution, T-Max Lending demonstrated its ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver results.

This deal underscores T-Max Lending’s reputation as a leader in the private lending sector, particularly in California. The company continues to expand its footprint by providing tailored solutions to developers, investors, and borrowers, helping to drive forward-thinking projects and foster growth in the state’s ever-evolving real estate market.

About T-Max Lending

T-Max Lending is a direct private lender based in San Diego, CA, offering flexible financing solutions for residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate projects. With a focus on quick and efficient loan processing, T-Max Lending provides funding for a variety of real estate needs, including development, construction, and refinancing. The company prides itself on its ability to deliver financing solutions where traditional lenders may hesitate, ensuring that its clients have the capital they need to succeed. From Charleston’s $15.5 million hotel to Sacramento’s $18 million lifeline, T-Max turns challenges into wins with speed and precision.

