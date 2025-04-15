Self-driving Cars Market Forecast at $3.9 Trillion by 2034: Logistics and Delivery Segment to Grow at Fastest CAGR of 14% as e-Commerce and Last-Mile Innovations Accelerate

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-driving Cars Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Self-driving Cars Market was valued at USD 1.7 trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.9 trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.6%. The primary factor fueling this growth is the potential of autonomous vehicles to drastically reduce road accidents, which claim over 1.3 million lives worldwide each year, as reported by the World Health Organization.

More than 90% of these fatalities result from human error, which autonomous systems aim to eliminate through AI-driven decision-making and advanced driver-assistance technologies. The integration of sophisticated sensors allows precise navigation in complex urban environments, while 5G-powered vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication ensures real-time traffic updates and road safety. With urban populations projected to rise significantly by 2050, autonomous vehicles are playing a pivotal role in the development of smart city infrastructure, promoting sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.



By product type, the market includes compact, mid-size, and luxury SUVs. SUVs and luxury models captured over 43% of the market in 2024 and are set to surpass USD 2 trillion by 2034. Their spacious design accommodates cutting-edge autonomous technology such as LiDAR, RADAR, and AI-based software without compromising comfort. These vehicles appeal to tech-savvy early adopters willing to invest in advanced safety and personalized driving experiences. Additionally, SUVs remain highly functional for family and off-road use, further boosting their adoption within the autonomous sector.



In terms of propulsion, self-driving vehicles are classified into internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and electric models. Electric vehicles held a 45% market share in 2024, largely due to their seamless integration with autonomous systems. EVs have a natural advantage in supporting autonomous driving features, given their centralized electronic architecture and connectivity capabilities. Governments worldwide continue to push EV adoption through tax benefits, subsidies and expanded charging infrastructure, making them a preferred choice for automakers developing next-generation autonomous fleets.



Autonomy levels range from L1 to L5, with L1 accounting for USD 706.1 billion in 2024. L1 features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, enhance driving safety while maintaining driver oversight. These technologies are cost-effective to implement, making them widely available across various vehicle segments. Growing regulatory requirements mandating basic driver-assistance features, including automatic emergency braking, continue to drive demand for L1 systems, ensuring their strong market presence.



Autonomous vehicle applications span personal use, shared mobility, logistics, and public transport. The logistics and delivery sector is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a 14% CAGR during the forecast period. Personal-use autonomous vehicles provide enhanced convenience, enabling passengers to engage in other activities while traveling. Shared mobility services are gradually integrating autonomous taxis, improving urban transportation efficiency. With declining costs and increasing financial accessibility, personal ownership of self-driving cars is becoming more widespread.



North America dominates the self-driving cars market, holding a 25% share, with the United States generating USD 376 billion in revenue in 2024. The region leads in autonomous vehicle innovation, with tech firms pioneering advancements in AI, sensor technology, and connectivity. Favorable government regulations and ongoing policy support further accelerate market expansion, solidifying North America's position as a global leader in self-driving technology.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.1.1 Raw material suppliers

3.1.1.2 Component suppliers

3.1.1.3 Manufacturers

3.1.1.4 Technology providers

3.1.1.5 End use

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.2 Technology & innovation landscape

3.3 Patent analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Price trend

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Technological advancements in artificial intelligence and sensors

3.6.1.2 Demand for enhanced safety features

3.6.1.3 Increasing demand for shared mobility and ride-hailing services

3.6.1.4 Rising e-commerce and demand for autonomous delivery

3.6.1.5 Growing environmental awareness and focus on sustainability

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Regulatory and legal hurdles

3.6.2.2 High development costs

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Level of Autonomy, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 L1

5.3 L2

5.4 L3

5.5 L4

5.6 L5



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Compact cars

6.3 Mid-size cars

6.4 SUVs & luxury cars



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Propulsion, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 ICE

7.3 Electric

7.4 Hybrid Vehicle



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Personal use

8.3 Shared mobility

8.4 Logistics & delivery

8.5 Public transport



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Nordics

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Audi (Volkswagen Group)

10.2 BMW

10.3 BYD (Build Your Dreams)

10.4 Cruise (General Motors)

10.5 Ford Motor Company

10.6 Honda

10.7 Hyundai Motor Group

10.8 Lucid Motors

10.9 Mercedes-Benz (Daimler AG)

10.10 Motional Inc

10.11 Navya

10.12 Nissan

10.13 Stellantis

10.14 Tesla

10.15 Toyota

10.16 Volkswagen

10.17 Volvo Cars

10.18 Waymo (Alphabet Inc.)

10.19 Waymo LLC

10.20 Zoox



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hu91w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.