Military Platforms Industry Research 2025: Military Aircraft, Military Vessels, Military Vehicles - Global Forecast to 2030

The military platforms market is projected to reach USD 77.08 billion by 2030, from USD 51.87 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Major Growth Drivers for Military Platforms Market Geopolitical tensions, increasing defense expenditure, and rapid technological advancements across air, sea, and land domains are the growth drivers for the military platforms market. Countries in the world would continue to build up their military capabilities with a focus on air defense, naval modernization, and armored vehicle upgrades, thereby demanding advanced military platforms.







As such, with the change in security dynamics and the demand for more sophisticated defense systems, the military forces will tend to buy integrated platforms with cutting-edge technologies, including advanced stealth capabilities, precision-guided targeting system, and command and control integration. Industry majors are indeed enhancing their R&D investments in developing next-generation solutions relevant to strategic defense initiatives of the world's leading countries, specially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Boeing (US), Huntington Ingalls Industries (US) and Lockheed Martin Corporation, (US), and are some of the leading players operating in the military platforms market.

Based on platform type, military vehicle segment estimated to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period



The military vehicle segment is expected to have the highest share of market in the military platforms market during the forecast period. This is because of increasing demands for strong ground-based platforms, mainly in regions with rising geopolitical tensions and border conflicts. Military vehicles, including Main Battle Tanks, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, give the base for effective modern land warfare, thus enhancing mobility, firepower, and protection available for ground forces.



Governments are spending significantly across the globe in overhauling their military vehicle fleets to adapt to shifting defense needs. Most of the countries replace the legacy fleets with next-generation platforms that feature various advanced technologies, such as active protection systems, automated targeting systems, and advanced armor solutions. Every one of these advanced technologies enhances the survivability as well as lethality of the military vehicle in a battle.



A growing need for smaller, more agile vehicles to operate in challenging environments is a result of the high regard given to asymmetric warfare and other counterinsurgency operations. Military vehicle manufacturers also stand to gain from the heightening importance placed on logistics and supply chain management in order for the armies to be prepared offensively as well as defensively.



The leading charge for North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, in terms of defence modernization, will help this segment retain its good market position. Moreover, key players in this segment, with the presence of companies such as General Dynamics, BAE Systems, and Oshkosh Defense, have been heavily investing in R&D to introduce advanced military vehicles, further driving growth in this market.



Based on end-user, the air-force segment forecasted to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The air-force segment is likely to achieve the highest CAGR in the forecast period as there have been massive investments in the modernization of air-defense programs. Countries around the world have been increasing their air power with next-generation fighter jets, multi-role combat aircraft, and strategic surveillance platforms. These new aircraft will have stealth technology, advanced avionics, and high-precision weaponry for air superiority in newer warfare.

Another driver for the market in this segment is the rising demand for AEWS with advanced capabilities for ISR missions. There is a great focus on accuracy in an airstrike and long-range operational capabilities, which pushes governments to upgrade their air force infrastructure. This is where the induction of fifth and sixth-generation fighter aircraft will play the most significant role in changing the face of air power and consequently accelerate growth in the segment further.



The North-America region is estimated to be the largest CAGR in market during the forecast period



The highest CAGR in the military platforms market are expected during the forecast period in the North America region. This is due to significant investments done by the United States on defense budget, which upgrade its air, land, and naval platforms significantly. The US also leads in innovations of global defense with high investments in next-generation technologies including hypersonic missiles, advanced radar systems, and cyber defence solutions.

Furthermore, the continent has some key defence manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics, which add more weight to North America's lead in the market. Companies are developing advanced military advanced platforms, which will be needed to meet the changing security concerns in the region and around the world. The area's focus on these new-age threats like cyber warfare, space militarization, and precision-guided munitions will ensure that the North America market will continue to dominate the global military platforms market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key Drivers (Increased Global Defense Expenditure, Leveraging Rapid Technological Advancements, Growing demand for armored vehicles to tackle cross-border conflicts, Increasing Regional Conflicts), restrains (High capital cost of military platforms, Regulatory Compliance), opportunities (Increasing Modernization Programs, Modular and Scalable Armored Vehicles) and challenges (Supply Chain Disruptions, Lifecycle Maintenance Costs) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new products/solutions launched in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the military platforms market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new solutions, recent developments, and investments in the military platforms market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players including BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Boeing (US), Huntington Ingalls Industries (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation, (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) and among others in the military platforms market.

