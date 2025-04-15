Industrial Boiler Market to Surpass USD 20 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Energy Demand and Shift to Cleaner Fuels

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Boiler Market by Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Oil), Boiler Type (Fire Tube, Water Tube), Function (Hot Water, Steam), Boiler Horsepower, End-Use Industry (Chemical & Petrochemical, Food, Pulp & Paper) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





As per recent industry analysis, the global industrial boiler market is poised for a significant uptick, with projections indicating a growth from USD 17.22 billion in 2025 to USD 20.75 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period. This upward trajectory can be attributed to the pervasive expansion of various sectors, including power generation, the chemical industry, food processing, and manufacturing, which all necessitate highly dependable boilers for steam and hot water production.



Technological Advancements and Environmental Regulations



Technological breakthroughs are actively fueling this market expansion. Innovations in automation, monitoring, and waste heat recovery systems are dramatically enhancing efficiency and driving down operational costs. Environmental considerations play a vital role as well, as industries worldwide seek to fall in line with stringent regulations requiring low-emission and more efficient boiler systems.



Natural Gas-fired Boilers Gain Momentum



Natural gas-fired boilers are experiencing rapid growth within the industrial boiler market during the forecast period. Their efficiency, along with a stark reduction in emissions when juxtaposed with coal-fired systems, renders them a favored choice among diverse industries. This shift is buttressed both by the increasing global availability of natural gas and by rigorous environmental regulations demanding reduction in greenhouse gases emissions.



Water-tube Boilers Witnessing Rapid Adoption



Water-tube boilers, known for their ability to handle high pressure and temperatures, are identified as the fastest-growing segment within the industrial boiler market. Their high heat transfer efficiency, swift steam generation, and versatility make them optimal for large-scale industries requiring significant steam outputs. Modern water-tube boilers are also integrating with cutting-edge systems for waste heat recovery and automation.



Emerging Markets: Middle East and Africa



The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is projected to exhibit robust growth in the industrial boiler market, driven by burgeoning industrialization and increasing energy demand. With a strategic pivot toward diversifying economies and enhancing infrastructures in manufacturing and chemical sectors, the MEA market is also observing a surge in the adoption of eco-friendly boilers in line with emission control policies.



Market Dynamics and Competitor Analysis



Industry stakeholders are provided with detailed insights into the pulse of the market, encompassing key drivers such as the escalating demand for power generation and challenges like rising energy costs. The competitive landscape of the market is comprehensively addressed, allowing stakeholders to understand the strategic positioning of leading players who are pioneering innovations and expanding their market presence through strategic partnerships, developments, and an expanded portfolio of offerings.



Conclusion



In conclusion, the global industrial boiler market is set to experience significant growth, influenced by the expanding energy requirements, progressive technological advancements, and a marked shift towards cleaner and more efficient fuel sources. This market evolution hints at a broader industrial transformation geared toward sustainability, efficiency, and compliance with global environmental mandates.



