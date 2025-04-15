Dividend Declaration

 | Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc. Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION
15 APRIL 2025

Following a successful period of realisations, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 3.1p per share which will be paid on 16 May 2025.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 1 May 2025, with a record date of 2 May 2025 and a payment date of 16 May 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


