FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION

15 APRIL 2025

Following a successful period of realisations, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 3.1p per share which will be paid on 16 May 2025.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 1 May 2025, with a record date of 2 May 2025 and a payment date of 16 May 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181