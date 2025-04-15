Connecting the world: American Airlines to provide complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, sponsored by AT&T

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines and AT&T — two iconic American brands built on a legacy of connecting customers to the people and places that matter most — will take those connections to new heights, offering complimentary inflight Wi-Fi¹ across more than 2 million American flights a year, beginning in January 2026.

With complimentary inflight Wi-Fi available exclusively to members of the AAdvantage® loyalty program, American will offer free inflight connectivity on more planes than any other domestic carrier, sponsored by AT&T.

“Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air, whether communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media or streaming their favorite subscription services,” said Heather Garboden, Chief Customer Officer, American Airlines. “We’ve been working diligently to outfit our aircraft with best-in-class high-speed Wi-Fi and together with AT&T are proud to offer those services at no cost to our most loyal customers.”

Beginning in January 2026, American will offer complimentary Wi-Fi on all aircraft equipped with Viasat and Intelsat high-speed satellite connectivity, accounting for roughly 90% of its fleet. To prepare for the launch, American conducted a limited-time complimentary Wi-Fi test on select routes, allowing the airline to gauge the strength of its service, which surpassed performance expectations. American is also on pace to outfit more than 500 regional aircraft with high-speed Wi-Fi by the end of 2025, in time for next year’s complimentary Wi-Fi service.

“People want to be connected. Everywhere. All the time. Whether it’s staying in touch with those who matter most, following a favorite sports team or catching up on that show everyone is talking about, connectivity brings people a world of possibilities. By advancing connectivity, everything becomes more immediate and accessible anywhere they go,” said Jenifer Robertson, EVP & GM Mass Markets, AT&T. “We are proud to partner with American Airlines to connect people to what matters most to them — even in the sky.”

Less than two months ago, American announced Garboden’s appointment as Chief Customer Officer, emphasizing the airline’s renewed focus on the customer experience and its commitment to enhancing every aspect of the travel journey — from booking and boarding to inflight experiences, including digital connectivity.

“This was a natural partnership in every aspect: two iconic Texas-based brands, known for innovation and connection,” added Garboden. American has also been a longstanding business customer of AT&T.

Complimentary inflight Wi-Fi is the latest addition to the highly regarded AAdvantage® program, which offers more ways to achieve status and redeem miles than any other airline loyalty program.

Notes

Complimentary inflight Wi-Fi will be powered by Viasat and Intelsat.



