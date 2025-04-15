ORBCOMM® launches SKYWAVE™ Connect partner program to accelerate channel partner growth

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM today announced the launch of the SKYWAVE Connect partner program, which enables IoT solution providers, system integrators, value-added resellers and other channel partners to accelerate their IoT solution development, expand their market reach and take advantage of new growth opportunities. The program launched today in select regions with a global rollout to follow later this year.

The SKYWAVE Connect partner program provides access to ORBCOMM’s IoT devices, multi-mode satellite and cellular connectivity services, development tools, subscription-based pricing and more. Partners receive a broad range of benefits and services, including marketing support, sales and technical support, 24/7 multilingual multi-location support and professional services for device integration and solution deployment.

SKYWAVE Connect is an ecosystem designed to provide partners with new capabilities and collaboration opportunities across applications, industries and geographies.

For Dave Roscoe, ORBCOMM’s President of Satellite IoT, SKYWAVE Connect benefits all parties.

“When our partners succeed, we succeed. SKYWAVE Connect provides them with tools, services and benefits that give them everything they need to build better low-data, high-reliability IoT solutions—faster and more efficiently—for their customers,” said Roscoe. “The launch of this program is a demonstration of our commitment to our partners and their business growth. We can’t wait to see how they innovate with these enhanced resources at their fingertips.”

The program features three tracks:

Authorized Partner: receives access to ORBCOMM products and services, subscription-based pricing, technical support and marketing opportunities.

Ascent Partner: designed to support Authorized Partners with strong growth potential, this program includes all Authorized Partner benefits, plus additional support and strategic investment, technical, sales and marketing support, early access to new products and more.

Authorized Distributor: grants rights to distribute ORBCOMM devices and connectivity.

The SKYWAVE Connect partner program is the first in a series of initiatives ORBCOMM will be rolling out in 2025 to strengthen the company’s leadership in the field of remote, low-power, mission-critical IoT applications.

ORBCOMM has over 30 years of industrial IoT experience and a global network of more than 400 partners in 90 countries across a variety of industries, including transportation, mining, agriculture, oil and gas, utilities and maritime.

To learn more about the SKYWAVE Connect partner program, visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/partners.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ec14271-250a-4535-9d85-aa0cd8a1e9bf