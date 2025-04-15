Ideas Worth Printing: eufyMake Unveils World's First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer

BELLVUE,WASHINGTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufyMake, the new creative tool brand from Anker Innovations, today announced the brand's flagship product, the UV Printer E1. The E1 is the industry's first 3D-texture UV Printer designed for personal use with true professional-grade capabilities. The E1 is currently available for pre-order on eufyMake.com. Between now and April 28, 2025 , early-bird backers can make a $50 deposit to unlock discounts of up to $800. The E1 will start a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on April 29.



“We want the E1 to shift the UV printing experience away from factory walls, and into homes, studios, small businesses and art markets around the world," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy. "The E1 is designed to print full-color textures on a vast variety of surfaces, shapes and sizes. The compact design, wide assortment of printing accessories and simple user experience makes our first product from eufyMake equally accessible to professional designers, small business owners, first-time UV printer users, creative 'makers' and everyone in between."





Highlighted Features and Capabilities

Innovative Amass3D™️ Technology - Harness the brilliance of Amass3D™️ technology, which creates rich, tactile 3D textures up to 5mm high. Print on nearly any surface imaginable, whether it’s flat panels, rotational surfaces, or roll-to-film materials.





Harness the brilliance of Amass3D™️ technology, which creates rich, tactile 3D textures up to 5mm high. Print on nearly any surface imaginable, whether it’s flat panels, rotational surfaces, or roll-to-film materials. 100% Accurate True Colors on Multi Materials - The ColorMaestro™️ system delivers millions of precise, vibrant hues across a stunning array of surfaces—wood, metal, glass, leather, acrylic, etc.





The ColorMaestro™️ system delivers millions of precise, vibrant hues across a stunning array of surfaces—wood, metal, glass, leather, acrylic, etc. One-Stop Intelligent Workflow - Simplicity meets sophistication with AI-powered design tools, specialized software, and an intuitive interface. Featuring 20,000+ templates and innovative AI tools, combined with precise auto-positioning powered by dual laser and SnapShot Camera, the E1 streamlines every step of your creation, ensuring top-notch results.





Simplicity meets sophistication with AI-powered design tools, specialized software, and an intuitive interface. Featuring 20,000+ templates and innovative AI tools, combined with precise auto-positioning powered by dual laser and SnapShot Camera, the E1 streamlines every step of your creation, ensuring top-notch results. 3-in-1 Modular Design - The UV Printer E1’s sleek form factor features a major innovation : its compact 3-in-1 modular design combines a rotary machine, UV DTF laminating machine, and flatbed —all seamlessly integrated to save space without skimping on capability. Its size is 90% smaller than a traditional UV printer and perfect for cozy home studios or shared creative spaces.





- The UV Printer E1’s sleek form factor features a major innovation : its compact 3-in-1 modular design combines a rotary machine, UV DTF laminating machine, and flatbed —all seamlessly integrated to save space without skimping on capability. Its size is 90% smaller than a traditional UV printer and perfect for cozy home studios or shared creative spaces. Hassle-Free Maintenance - With the JetClean™️system designed to prevent clogs automatically, your printer stays at peak performance with minimal effort. Its certification by Greenguard, ClimatePartner, and TÜV means you can create with peace of mind—safe for both your family and the planet.

UV Printer E1 Accessories

Ink and Cleaning Cartrtridge Kit for UV Printer E1



UV Ink Cartrtridge (C) 100 ml

UV Ink Cartrtridge (M) 100 ml

UV Ink Cartrtridge (Y) 100 ml

UV Ink Cartrtridge (K) 100 ml

UV Ink Cartrtridge (W) 100 ml

UV Ink Cartrtridge (G) 100 ml

UV Printer Cleaning Cartrtridge 380 ml



Rotary Printing Attachment for UV Printer E1

This attachment allows users to directly print 3D-texture into cylinders, cones and mugs.



UV DTF Laminating Machine

This machine enables users to create stickers on their own just at home or in studio.





Pricing and Availability

Starting today until April 28, 2025, early adopters can pre-order via eufymake.com with a $50 deposit to unlock exclusive super early bird discounts worth up to $800.

Official Website Deposit Holders (limited quantity) can purchase at only $1,499 USD for a standard bundle including eufymake UV Printer E1 + Complimentary UV Ink Bundle (worth $299 ).

The eufyMake UV Printer E1 will officially kick off its Kickstarter campaign on April 29, 2025 with standard bundle priced at $1,899 USD,a remarkably approachable cost compared to traditional UV printing systems.

There will be a limited super early bundle priced at $ 1,699 USD available on a first-come, first-served basis at the start of the crowdfunding campaign.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About eufyMake

eufyMake is the newest addition to the eufy brand family of smart home products and services. The eufyMake "Make it Real" mission is to develop powerful, easy-to-use tools that seamlessly integrate artistic creativity into everyday life and empower "makers" to transform their imagination into reality. More information is available at eufymake.com.