CEMATRIX Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company"), a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the Company’s notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”).

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 13,508,235 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 10% of the public float (as defined by the TSX) as of April 8, 2025. On April 8, 2025, CEMATRIX had 150,459,819 Shares issued and outstanding. The NCIB will commence on April 17, 2025 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) April 16, 2026, (ii) the Company purchasing the maximum of 13,508,235 Shares, and (iii) the Company terminating the NCIB.

CEMATRIX believes that the market price of its Shares may not, from time to time, accurately reflect their underlying value. Accordingly, purchasing the Shares for cancellation under the NCIB may represent an attractive investment opportunity to enhance long term shareholder value, in line with CEMATRIX’s overall capital structure management strategy.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems in Canada at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase. In accordance with the rules of the TSX, any daily repurchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception as defined by the TSX) under the NCIB will be limited to a maximum of 49,309 Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 197,239 for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with its designated broker to allow for the purchase of Shares during certain pre-determined blackout periods and other periods during which the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares. Purchases under the ASPP will be determined by the designated broker in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by CEMATRIX in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. Outside of blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management’s discretion, in compliance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will become effective April 17, 2025, concurrently with the commencement of the NCIB.

There can be no assurance as to the precise number of Shares that will be purchased under the NCIB, if any. CEMATRIX may discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

For more information about CEMATRIX please visit www.cematrix.com.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is an early-stage growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”), and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for CEMATRIX, including statements regarding: the anticipated commencement and completion of the project. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "target," "future," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond CEMATRIX's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements, the risks associated with a third party’s failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including, but not limited to that: none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to CEMATRIX, including information obtained from third-party sources. While CEMATRIX believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, CEMATRIX has not independently verified the information. CEMATRIX has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in CEMATRIX’s 2024 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and CEMATRIX’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, each filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

or

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital

Phone: (905) 326-1888 ext 1

glen@bristolir.com