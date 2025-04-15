Remix Therapeutics Appoints Linda C. Bain to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of life science executive, Linda C. Bain, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Bain is a Venture Partner at Atlas Venture and currently serves as a Board Advisor to Remix Therapeutics.

“Linda brings more than 20 years of financial, operational and executive leadership success at innovative life science companies,” said Matt Patterson, Chairman of Remix Therapeutics Board of Directors. “Her substantial knowledge and experience successfully managing organizations through significant periods of growth will be invaluable to support Remix as it advances its innovative clinical-stage and discovery programs.”



“Having partnered with Linda in her role as Board Advisor to Remix, we are excited to have her join our Board of Directors,” said Pete Smith, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. “Linda’s impressive track record of leading financial and operational strategy for both private and publicly held biopharmaceutical companies will be beneficial to Remix’s evolution and achieving our goals.”

Prior to Atlas Venture, Ms. Bain served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mariana Oncology and oversaw the company’s acquisition by Novartis in 2024 for $1B upfront and up to $750M in potential milestone payments. She has raised nearly $1B in capital for public and private life science companies over the past 10+ years. Prior to Mariana Oncology, Ms. Bain served as CFO of Codiak BioSciences, CFO of Avalanche Biotechnologies, and Vice President of Finance, Business Operations, and Treasurer at bluebird bio. She previously held senior roles at Genzyme, Fidelity Investments, AstraZeneca and Deloitte & Touche. She is currently on the Board of Directors of Arvinas, Autolus Therapeutics and Hemab Therapeutics.



“I am thrilled with the opportunity to contribute my skills and experience to a Company at the forefront of tackling disease drivers with a novel approach, modulating RNA processing with small molecules,” said Ms. Bain. “I look forward to joining the Remix Board of Directors and working with the team to best position the Company to deliver on this important mission and advancing new options for patients in great need of new treatments.”

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages cutting-edge data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, a first-in-class RNA processing modulator in oncology, now being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lisa Buffington

Buffington Comms

lbuffington@remixtx.com

Investor Contact:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com

