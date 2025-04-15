HydroGraph to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”) a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that President & CEO Kjirstin Breure will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 3:25 pm Eastern Time.

Ms. Breure will provide a brief update on company operations and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Investors can register in advance to attend the conference and receive any updates at: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705403&tp_key=612b99c876&sti=hgraf.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

The Company’s investor presentation and other resources can be found in the Investors section of the HydroGraph website at https://hydrograph.com/.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting with management should contact their respective conference representatives, or Matt Kreps, investor relations for HydroGraph, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

HydroGraph provides high purity, functional and specialized graphene products through a proprietary “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. In 2024, the Company’s graphene products were selected for testing and use in a number of key projects across the battery materials, supercapacitor, medical device and diagnostics, plastics manufacturing, construction and other industries across a global customer base. In 2025, the Company expects to begin commercializing these programs through its first major supply contracts with these customers and others, expanding its application development capabilities and introducing new product lines. The Company is positioned to open additional production capacity in sync with demand growth, access higher volume supply of key hydrocarbon inputs used in its patented explosion synthesis process and lay the groundwork for improved margin efficiency as it scales throughput volume.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: closing of the Offering; anticipated use of proceeds; expected closing date of the Offering; payment of finder’s fees; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; the statements in regard to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

CONTACTS:



HydroGraph Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

mkreps@darrowir.com

Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

kjirstin.breure@hydrograph.com

480-267-2556

HydroGraph Media Contact

Raven Carpenter, Fox Agency

hydrograph@fox.agency