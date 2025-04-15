Surge Copper Evaluates Energy-Saving HPGR Technology for Berg Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) (“Surge” or the “Company”) is pleased to highlight results from an industrial energy efficiency study investigating the potential benefits of incorporating high-pressure grinding rolls (“HPGR”) into the comminution circuit at its Berg Project in central British Columbia. The study, conducted by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC with input and support provided by BC Hydro, evaluates the energy efficiency impacts of an HPGR-based circuit compared to a traditional semi-autogenous grinding (“SAG”) and ball milling configuration. The study incorporates updated breakage test work data from the ongoing metallurgical test program conducted by ALS Metallurgy Kamloops (“ALS”).

Study Highlights

Laboratory comminution tests confirm the amenability of Berg mineralized material to HPGR technology.

The HPGR configuration has the potential to reduce grinding power requirements by approximately 25% compared to a comparable baseline SAG milling configuration.

Overall annual energy consumption in the grinding circuit may be reduced by approximately 20% with the HPGR configuration.

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to see early indications that HPGR could be a viable option for improving energy efficiency at Berg. While many trade-off studies remain ahead of us, this data suggests that alternative milling configurations may provide additional strategic flexibility as the project advances. Power supply is often a primary bottleneck for large-scale milling operations at porphyry copper mines, so evaluating options that could reduce energy demand is an important aspect of our project planning.”

The study provides a conceptual-level assessment of the energy use and operating cost benefits of an HPGR circuit while recognizing the potential for offsetting capital costs relative to a traditional SAG milling configuration. The study does not directly consider additional factors such as environmental impact, carbon footprint, or regional energy supply dynamics over the life of the project. Given these additional considerations, further trade-off analysis is warranted as the Company progresses its technical studies toward a potential pre-feasibility assessment, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of project development options.

Additional Updates on the Berg Project

The ALS metallurgical test program is progressing well and nearing completion, with results expected to be reported in a future update.

Results from six additional core holes drilled during the 2024 program for downhole geotechnical analysis will be reported following completion of laboratory analysis and reporting, expected in the coming weeks.

Planning and preparations for the 2025 field program are underway, with details to be provided once finalized.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Berg Project and the Ootsa Property as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 41-101") and has approved the technical and scientific disclosure contained in this news release.

Mark Wheeler, P.Eng., VP of Projects at the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to modern energy infrastructure and electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near world-class infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

