Goodfood to Report Second Quarter Results of Fiscal 2025

MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Roslane Aouameur, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

Details of the Earnings Conference Call:

When: April 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 1 (800) 717-1738 or 1 (514) 400-3792

Conference call replay available until April 29, 2025:

1 (888) 660-6264

Replay passcode: 65163#

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

