Xanadu Mines Ltd Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) advises that as required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of Xanadu Mines Ltd’s Extraordinary General Meeting held 11 April 2025, are set out in the attached report and includes a summary of the poll voting results and votes by proxies on the item of business considered at the General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2(f) Xanadu advises that Resolution 1 in the Notice of Meeting, being an approval sought under Listing Rule 10.1 to exercise a 25% Put Option in respect of Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, was not put to the meeting. The reasons for not putting the resolution were released to the market on 7 April 2025 in an announcement entitled Update on Extraordinary General Meeting – Extension of Zijin Put Option and Exclusivity Arrangements.

Xanadu Mines Ltd

Extraordinary General Meeting

Friday 11 April 2025

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Approval to exercise 25% Put Option in respect of Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd Ordinary

Resolution was withdrawn



2 Ratification of prior issue of 110,000,004 shares Ordinary 771,389,512

96.05%

30,191,269

3.76% 1,528,882

0.19% 56,279,947 862,556,394

96.62% 30,191,269

3.38% 56,279,947 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.



Resolution(s) proposed but not put to the meeting