Patrick Donovan Joins Book Your Cargo as Chief Commercial Officer

LONG BRANCH, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Book Your Cargo (BYC), a global leader in Digital truck brokerage, has appointed Patrick Donovan as its Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing its commitment to driving efficiency, innovation, and seamless global logistics. With over 20 years of experience in maritime logistics and supply chain strategy, Donovan brings a wealth of expertise that will further strengthen BYC’s position as a technology-driven logistics powerhouse.

A seasoned industry leader, Donovan has held key leadership roles at CMA CGM, US Lines, and Hyundai Merchant Marine, where he played a pivotal role in export sales, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence. His deep understanding of international trade, logistics technology, and customer-centric solutions will be instrumental in BYC’s ongoing expansion across ocean, air, and inland freight networks.

“The logistics industry is evolving rapidly, and companies must embrace automation and AI-driven solutions to stay ahead,” said Donovan. “BYC is already leading the evolution of global freight forwarding with its next-generation digital platform, and I am excited to help scale its global operations, strengthen strategic partnerships, and enhance customer experiences.”

Strengthening Supply Chains for Complex Projects

BYC’s ability to manage complex supply chains is exemplified in its work on the Robbinsville Mandir Project, a large-scale logistics effort in partnership with BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha). The project involved the global transportation of sacred stones and specialized materials from multiple countries, requiring meticulous handling, regulatory expertise, and real-time tracking. Despite logistical challenges, including pandemic-related disruptions, BYC ensured the timely and secure delivery of all materials, reinforcing its position as a trusted logistics partner for large-scale, high-stakes projects.

“As BYC continues its expansion, the focus remains on delivering excellence, efficiency, and innovation in logistics,” said Donovan. “I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our commercial strategies and drive new opportunities in the industry.”

With Donovan’s leadership, BYC is poised to further enhance its service capabilities, expand its network, and continue providing tailored logistics solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Book Your Cargo

Book Your Cargo (BYC) is a global logistics provider specializing in Digital truck brokerage solutions. With a strong presence across North America, Europe, and beyond, BYC offers end-to-end logistics services, including ocean, air, and inland transportation. By integrating advanced technology with decades of industry expertise, BYC delivers seamless and intelligent supply chain solutions.

For more information, visit https://bookyourcargo.com/

