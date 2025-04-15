ParaZero Launches SafeAir M4 – Its Most Advanced Parachute Recovery System, Now Compatible with DJI Matrice 4

New generation of parachute technology combines a completely new design, swappable parachute capsules and triple sensor redundancy to redefine drone safety

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems, today announced the launch of its latest drone safety innovation – the SafeAir M4, its next-generation autonomous parachute recovery system now fully compatible with the DJI Matrice 4 series.

The SafeAir M4 represents the most advanced version of ParaZero’s proven SafeAir system, incorporating aircraft-grade technology, a newly developed airbag-based deployment mechanism, plug-and-play design, and multi-layered compliance with both U.S. and European aviation regulations.

“The launch of the SafeAir M4 marks a strategic milestone in ParaZero’s efforts to lead the global drone safety market,” added Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “As drone operations scale across sectors like infrastructure, logistics, defense, and public safety, the demand for certified, mission-ready safety solutions is only growing. With the SafeAir M4 we are reinforcing our role as a critical enabler of safe, compliant, and large-scale drone deployments worldwide.”

Key Features of SafeAir M4 Include:

Airbag-Driven Parachute Deployment for ultra-fast and reliable activation

Triple Sensor Redundancy for fail-safe accuracy

Zero Downtime with swappable parachute capsules

Autonomous Triggering System (ATS) with advanced failure-detection algorithm

Integrated Flight Termination System (FTS) – no drone modifications needed

Plug-and-Play Setup in under 2 minutes

Bluetooth & Wi-Fi OTA Updates and Built-in GPS for future Geo-fensing capabilities

Real-Time Telemetry on Remote Control with extended battery life

Comprehensive Compliance: ASTM F3322-22, Category 2 OOP without a waiver (DoC) (U.S.), MoC 2511/2512, and C5 + C6 classifications (Europe)

Expanding Capabilities with DJI Matrice 4

With full compatibility for the DJI Matrice 4, the SafeAir M4 provides a mission-ready safety solution for drone operations in inspection, infrastructure, logistics, defense, and emergency response—sectors where safety, uptime, and compliance are critical.

“The SafeAir M4 represents a technological breakthrough in drone safety,” said Yuval Gilad, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ParaZero. “With a new lightweight and ultra-durable design, operators benefit from maximum flight efficiency without compromising on safety. Our airbag-based deployment system—derived from automotive-grade technology—delivers faster and more reliable parachute activation than ever before. Combined with triple sensor redundancy, we are bringing aviation-grade reliability to every drone mission. We believe that the SafeAir M4 is not just an upgrade—it’s the new benchmark for operational safety, compliance, and performance in the global drone industry.”

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/.

