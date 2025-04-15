Attovia Therapeutics Announces $90 Million Series C Financing to Advance ATTOBODY-based Programs through Clinical Proof of Concept

Series C round led by Deep Track Capital with participation from additional new and existing investors

Financing will fund early-to-mid-stage clinical studies for ATTO-1310 in chronic pruritus and ATTO-3712 in atopic dermatitis, and multiple earlier-stage multi-specific programs

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics, a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharma company developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet patient need, today announced the close of a $90 million Series C financing. The funding round was led by Deep Track Capital with participation from new investors including Vida Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, and Mirae Asset Capital Life Science, and ongoing support from existing investors including Frazier Life Sciences, venBio, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Nextech Ventures, Cormorant Asset Management, EcoR1 Capital, Marshall Wace, and Illumina Ventures. In conjunction with the financing, Rebecca Luse, Managing Director at Deep Track Capital, will join the Company's Board of Directors.

Proceeds from the financing, along with the Company’s existing cash and investments, will be used to advance Attovia’s lead assets, ATTO-1310 and ATTO-3712, through clinical proof-of-concept, with the aim of achieving best-in-disease efficacy for the treatment of chronic pruritus and atopic dermatitis. The funds will also enable focused expansion of Attovia’s pipeline of multi-specific therapeutic candidates utilizing the company’s proprietary ATTOBODY technology to develop breakthrough treatment options for patients suffering from immune-mediated disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and others.

“Completing what was an oversubscribed round of financing during this time speaks to the standout potential of our platform, programs, and excellent team,” said Tao Fu, Attovia’s founder and CEO. “We deeply appreciate the support of our exceptional investor base and the shared commitment to transforming the lives of patients living with immune-mediated diseases. We now have a multi-year runway to advance our programs expeditiously, expand our pipeline judiciously, and pursue potential partnerships, all of which should give us greater optionality for the future.”

The financing allows Attovia to continue to advance its first ATTOBODY-based product candidate, ATTO-1310, a first-in-class, half-life extended anti-IL31 biologic, currently in Phase 1 studies, to provide a highly efficacious, fast acting, and convenient treatment option for chronic pruritus of unknown origin (CPUO)—a disease affecting millions of patients in the U.S. and other developed countries with currently no approved treatments—as well as additional pruritic conditions with urgent unmet need.

Attovia is also advancing ATTO-3712, a first-in-class anti-IL13 x IL31, half-life extended bispecific designed to provide breakthrough efficacy and convenient dosing in atopic dermatitis and potentially chronic spontaneous urticaria, prurigo nodularis, and other inflammatory skin conditions. The company plans to start Phase 1 clinical studies with ATTO-3712 in the second half of 2025.

Attovia’s earlier-stage pipeline includes ATTO-004, a multi-specific drug candidate targeting IBD, and two other multi-specific discovery-stage programs.

“Attovia has created a transformative pipeline leveraging its revolutionary ATTOBODY platform,” said Rebecca Luse, Managing Director at Deep Track Capital. “We are highly impressed with the team's speed and quality of disciplined execution, and we are looking forward to supporting their growth and success as they work to realize the full potential of their platform and pipeline programs.”

Attovia is creating a pipeline of biotherapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. We leverage ATTOBODY™, our proprietary biologics platform, to generate potentially first-in-class and best-in-class multi-specifics.

ATTOBODIES utilize spatial positioning technology to achieve biparatopic target engagement. The biparatopic binding mode of ATTOBODIES results in ultra-high affinity, which translates to best-in-class potency in biologic activity. ATTOBODIES offer unconstrained engineering, making them an ideal modality for the development of multi-specific biologics, with tunable half-life translating to the potential for quarterly or less frequent dosing in patients. The high-throughput, evolution-based ATTOBODY discovery platform delivers a high degree of diversity at industry-leading speed, accelerating and de-risking therapeutics development, offering the potential to become the next-generation modality of choice. Learn more at www.attovia.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

