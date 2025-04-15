SlotsCalendar Announces Its Second Awards Edition at iGC Malaga 2025

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlotsCalendar, a leading name and tastemaker in iGaming, is proud to announce the second edition of the SlotsCalendar Awards . Winners will be announced during the iGC Malaga event in May 2025.





These awards are rapidly gaining significance in the iGaming world as SlotsCalendar’s steady growth, success, and player-centric mentality represent the community’s interest.

Players have approximately a month to vote between the 10th of April and the 12th of May.

SlotsCalendar AWARDS – iGaming’s Best, Chosen By Players

SlotsCalendar , an iGaming affiliate platform owned by GSH Online Media , builds on the success of its inaugural Awards, given in May 2024. Given the brand’s established status in the industry and the size of its community, the brand decided to invite its player base to decide the best names in iGaming.

For its 2025 edition, the SlotsCalendar Awards Gala returns to the iGaming Club Conference in Malaga, happening on May 28th. The Awards categories for this year are as follows:

Game Studio of the Year

The Slot Everyone’s Talking About

Star Slot in the Making

Casino of the Year

Excellence in Bonus Variety

Industry Standard in Responsible Gambling

Live Casino of the Year

Best Sports Betting Platform

Best New Casino

Best Crypto Casino

While the idea of iGaming Awards is not new to the industry, the SlotsCalendar Awards are unique for a simple reason: winners are voted by players from the entire iGaming community.

The Significance and Resonance of These Awards

The uniqueness of these awards makes them particularly important in iGaming. Placing the decision-making strictly in the hands of the player is a fundamental shift in the iGaming community.

Moreover, it represents an approach that is in tune with the rise in popularity of community involvement. Player-centric decisions and strategies have increased in significance in recent times, and SlotsCalendar’s Awards ceremony spearheads a new method of doing so.

A special touch to these Awards is a raffle organized by SlotsCalendar. Players voting qualify for a raffle rewarding participation. Once the player sends their votes, they qualify automatically.

Explaining the 2nd Edition – What’s New?

In 2024, the first edition of the SlotsCalendar Awards introduced seven categories for which players could vote. This year, the number rose to ten, and the new additions are:

Best New Casino – a category for freshly launched casino brands

Best Sports Betting Platform – a recognition of the best brand known for its bookmaking

Best Crypto Casino – an acknowledgment of the rising importance of cryptocurrencies in iGaming



In addition, several returning categories have been renamed. The purpose is for them to carry a more resonant and distinguished name that better reflects the significance of the award.

SlotsCalendar CEO Viorel Stan on Awards

These Awards are the vision of Viorel Stan, SlotsCalendar CEO; here are his statements on this second edition:

“It’s truly an honor and a privilege to see how our SlotsCalendar Awards have evolved. Last year’s inaugural edition was a crowning achievement for us. It proved how vast and involved our community is, creating a level of engagement that made us incredibly proud. Being able to return to the iGC and reward some of iGaming’s luminaries in the name of the SlotsCalendar Community is beyond gratifying!”

Who Are SlotsCalendar?

SlotsCalendar is an iGaming affiliate platform that serves as a database for tens of thousands of iGaming products (slots, casino brands). Its services include professional product reviews by its in-house expert team.

Its community, made up of players from a global background, enjoys key guidance in the interest of safe, responsible, and enjoyable entertainment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f156bc2-49ed-4178-a222-7c8c0c164c10