Gauzy Announces Minimal to No Impact on Business with Its U.S. Customers Amid United States New Tariff Policy on Imports

Gauzy’s Long-Established 20,000 SqFt Production Facility in Florida, Originally Designated to Support U.S. Aeronautics Customers, Already Serves All Company Divisions, Including Architecture, Automotive, SafetyTech and Aeronautics

Gauzy Continues to Grow Its Operations at All Four of Its Proprietary Production Sites in Tel Aviv (IL), Melbourne (FL) Lyon (FR) and Stuttgart (GER)to Ensure Continuous and Optimized Delivery of Its Products

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, today issues a statement providing updates on new tariffs announced by the United States Government earlier this month.

“As a global manufacturer, Gauzy already serves its customers based on manufacturing locally in four of its production sites located in Israel, United States, France and Germany” said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy “We serve the majority of our US customers from our Florida based production facility and continue to expand it as business requires. Since Gauzy produces its products with its Gauzy U.S. subsidiaries, incorporated in the U.S.– we expect practically no change to our normal course of business.”

Peso added, “This separates Gauzy from many of its competitors that lack the benefit of having an established strong local presence in the United States, with commercial-grade production lines that meet the highest quality standards including, but not limited to, ISO9100 (Aeronautics), IATF 16949:2016 (Automotive), ISO900 and more.”

Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel-Aviv Israel, with a major production site serving all four of its business divisions. Israel is one of only 20 countries to have signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States and was the first country ever to do so in 1985.

As of today, the new 2025 tariff policy issued by the United States Government will have minimal to no impact on Gauzy’s product portfolio. This is due to the use of US originated intermediates, components or raw materials, and the substantial transformation these undergo within the United States at both its Melbourne, Florida facility and through integration by U.S.-based customers and partners. To further support our customers, the company will issue them a detailed report outlining these points.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

