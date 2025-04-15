EarthOptics Releases 2025 Predictive Ag Report, Helping Farmers Quantify Yield Risks and Optimize Planning

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers across the Midwest have a powerful, updated tool to help with crop planning this season. The third annual Predictive Ag Report, released today by EarthOptics, a leader in soil analysis and crop planning technologies.

Free to download at EarthOptics.com , the 2025 Predictive Ag Report compiles thousands of data points from physical, chemical, and biological soil analyses to forecast key disease threats, nutrient deficiencies, and biofertility challenges expected in the upcoming corn, soybean, and cotton growing season.

“Think of the Predictive Ag Report as a modern-day farmer’s almanac, but backed by hard data,” said Cam Norgate, co-founder and chief product officer at EarthOptics. “By using our proprietary database of in-season trials and analytics, we help farmers better understand the yield impact of disease pressure and nutrient interactions. Now they can take early action when deciding what seed varieties and traits to plant, how to protect that seed and its yield potential, and what to feed that plant in the soil for the greatest return on investment.”

New for 2025

Expanded Yield Comparison Charts show how specific pathogens and nutrient levels are correlated with yield loss across thousands of acres.

Core Fertility Metrics include data on potassium and boron, highlighting a 50-plus bushel per acre yield difference in cornfields with boron deficiency.

Nutrient Insights highlight how underperforming soybean nitrogen fixation and potassium deficiency can cause significant soybean yield drag.

Biofertility & Phosphorus Solubilization : Many farmers have fields with phosphorus locked up and unavailable for their crops to use. New data reveals how microbes are breaking it free.

Pathogen Focus: Detailed analysis of fusarium, tar spot, rootworm, northern corn leaf blight (NCLB), and emerging threats like brown stem rot in soybeans.



Key Findings from This Year’s Report

One of the most surprising findings is the continued prevalence and impact of fusarium (Fusarium verticillioides), a soilborne disease many growers thought was under control. “Our trials show fields with high fusarium risk are losing up to 50 bushels per acre,” said Norgate. “This is especially true in eastern Iowa and southern Nebraska, where heavy corn-on-corn rotations are typical.”

According to the report, corn rootworm pressure is expected to be heaviest in eastern Iowa, northeastern Illinois, southeastern Michigan, and Minnesota, affecting 52% of the sampled fields. Pressure is higher in southwest Minnesota and lower through Indiana than last year.

Northern corn leaf blight (Exserohilum turcicum) has been found in 61% of the fields sampled and can devastate corn yields by up to 20 bushels per acre. The report notes the highest risk levels will be in central and west central Minnesota, along with southwest Michigan. With aggressive management, agronomists say farmers may be able to boost yields by 15 to 32 bushels per acre.

Soybean cyst nematode pressure risk for 2025 appears similar to last year, with elevated pressure in central Illinois and Kansas.

Case Studies Add Perspective

The 2025 report includes case studies from farmers and agronomists who’ve seen significant results through targeted management:

Tom Stanton – Leigh, Neb. on reducing disease pressure with proactive in-furrow crop protection.

Jake Lamplot – Pender, Neb. on managing white mold in soybeans.

“We not only report on risks,” said Norgate. “We show farmers what targeted management looks like in the field and how those practices can translate to bushels gained for the farmer.”

Download the Report