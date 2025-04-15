JBTC Announces 1st Quarter 2025 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,687,000 or $0.69 per share for the first quarter of 2025 versus $1,307,000 or $0.54 per share in the prior year. President Troy A. Peters stated: “Focusing on net interest income and non-interest income sources drove our results in the first quarter. Net interest income after credit loss expense increased by 7.87% over the same period in the prior year and non-interest income increased by 13.13% led by debit card interchange. Interchange income was positively affected by increased transaction volume and amounts.”

