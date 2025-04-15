RAPT Therapeutics Deepens Expertise in Allergic Diseases with Appointment of Jessica Savage, M.D., M.H.S., as Vice President, Clinical Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Jessica Savage, M.D., M.H.S., as Vice President, Clinical Development to oversee the development of RPT904, a novel, half-life extended monoclonal antibody designed to bind free human immunoglobin E (“IgE”), a key driver of several allergic diseases. RAPT plans to pursue development of RPT904 initially in food allergy and chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”).

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to the RAPT leadership team at this pivotal time for the company,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT. “With her deep expertise as both an allergist and immunologist, and particularly her experience in food allergy, she will be instrumental in advancing RPT904 to a Phase 2b clinical trial for food allergy in the second half of 2025 and generating important data to differentiate RPT904 as an attractive therapeutic option for patients.”

Dr. Savage added, “I am excited to join RAPT and apply my experience and expertise to the development of RPT904, which I believe has promise as a best-in-class drug for patients with food allergy. Food allergy is a large and underappreciated health problem affecting millions of people. There is a clear unmet need, and I appreciate the opportunity to be part of an innovative solution. I look forward to initiating our clinical trial and planning for eventual approval in food allergy, CSU and possibly other allergic diseases.”

Jessica Savage, M.D., M.H.S.

Dr. Savage is a board-certified allergist and immunologist with early- and late-stage clinical development experience, and expertise in food allergy. She has played important roles in multiple global development programs. Dr. Savage held faculty, research and clinical roles at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where she focused on food allergy and allergic diseases and was the lead author of a study of omalizumab in patients with peanut allergy. More recently, she served as Senior Medical Director at Alexion, AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease Unit, where she led the clinical development strategy for ALXN2050 in Lupus Nephritis and IgA Nephropathy, overseeing Phase 2 clinical trial execution and preparing for Phase 3. Previously, Dr. Savage served as Clinical Development Lead for the sNDA of Empaveli® (pegcetacoplan) and contributed to the NDAs for Trikafta® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) and Bylvay® (odevixibat) while at Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Albireo Pharma, respectively. She earned her M.D. and M.H.S. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, respectively, and completed a fellowship in Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital under the mentorship of Dr. Robert Wood.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimates,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the therapeutic potential of RPT904 and development plans for RPT904, including the timing of the initiation of clinical trials, and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends that may not be predictive of future data or results or that may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions (including the long-term impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, fluctuations in inflation and interest rates and other economic uncertainty), changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process and the sufficiency of RAPT’s cash resources. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2025 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

