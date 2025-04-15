US Air Force selects Stratom as part of $46B EWAAC IDIQ contract to enhance weapons capabilities

BOULDER, Colo., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratom , a leading developer of autonomous systems for defense and commercial applications, has been awarded a position on the U.S. Air Force’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) vehicle. This contract aims to expedite the development and deployment of innovative weapons systems to strengthen warfighter capabilities.

Valued at up to $46 billion and expected to run through 2031, the EWAAC IDIQ contract enhances the Air Force’s modernization efforts through the rapid procurement and integration of advanced technologies. Encompassing research and development, testing and evaluation, production and fielding, prototyping, weapon design, system modeling, and modernization efforts, the contract emphasizes implementing digital acquisition and sustainment practices aimed at maintaining the Air Force’s technological superiority.

Stratom's inclusion in the EWAAC initiative underscores the company’s proven track record in delivering autonomous and teleoperated material handling equipment and robotic refueling systems that enhance operational efficiency, logistics support and mission readiness. As the leading developer of autonomous systems for logistics and operations in robotic material handling and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), Stratom will play an important role in supporting the Air Force's objectives under this contract by seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and enhancing operational effectiveness in expeditionary and austere environments.

"Securing trusted partner status under the EWAAC IDIQ is a tremendous honor," said Mark Gordon, president and CEO of Stratom. "Our team's dedication to innovation and excellence on previous Department of Defense projects aligns with the Air Force's mission to rapidly field advanced capabilities that enhance operational agility and effectiveness in real-world military applications."

Stratom’s inclusion reinforces the company’s role as a key contributor to the Air Force's modernization and sustainment strategy, helping develop and deploy autonomous solutions that improve efficiency, safety and resilience in forward-operating environments.

For more information about Stratom and its autonomous solutions, visit stratom.com .

About Stratom