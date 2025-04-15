Tectonic Therapeutic to Present Phase 1b Data for TX45 at European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (“GPCRs”), today announced that it will make a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure 2025 Congress. The presentation will highlight Phase 1b data for TX45, Tectonic’s lead asset and a long-acting relaxin therapy as a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with Group 2 PH-HFpEF. The presentation at ESC Heart Failure 2025 will include the full Phase 1b PH-HFpEF cohort results for TX45, expanding on the interim data previously announced by Tectonic on January 30, 2025.

ESC Heart Failure 2025 Presentation Details (being held in Belgrade, Serbia, May 17-20, 2025):

Title : Hemodynamic effects of TX45 , a long-acting Fc-relaxin fusion, in Group 2 pulmonary hypertension patients.

: Hemodynamic effects of TX45 , a long-acting Fc-relaxin fusion, in Group 2 pulmonary hypertension patients. Presenter : Anthony Muslin, MD, Chief Development Officer

: Anthony Muslin, MD, Chief Development Officer Session : Late-breaking science in heart failure, cardiomyopathies, pulmonary hypertension, and valvular heart disease

: Late-breaking science in heart failure, cardiomyopathies, pulmonary hypertension, and valvular heart disease Session Date : Saturday, May 17, 2025

: Saturday, May 17, 2025 Session Time: 4:40 p.m. Central European Time / 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time



About TX45, a long-acting Fc-relaxin fusion protein

TX45 is an Fc-relaxin fusion protein with optimized pharmacokinetics and biophysical properties that activates the RXFP1 receptor, the G-protein coupled receptor target of the hormone relaxin. Relaxin is an endogenous protein, expressed at low levels in both men and women that is a pulmonary and systemic vasodilator with lusitropic, anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity. In normal human physiology, relaxin is upregulated during pregnancy where it exerts vasodilative effects, reduces systemic and pulmonary vascular resistance and increases cardiac output to accommodate the increased demand for oxygen and nutrients from the developing fetus. Relaxin also exerts anti-fibrotic effects on pelvic ligaments to facilitate delivery of the baby.

About Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in HFpEF

The World Health Organization has defined 5 groups of pulmonary hypertension (“PH”). Tectonic is focused on the Group 2 subtype, a condition that develops due to left-sided heart disease, specifically Pulmonary Hypertension in Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (“PH-HFpEF”). In patients with PH-HFpEF, chronic heart failure leads to increased blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, exerting severe strain on the right side of the heart, which adapts poorly to the increased pressure. This increased pulmonary pressure gradually causes worsening exercise capacity, shortness of breath and right-sided heart failure which can lead to death. PH-HFpEF is further segmented based on pulmonary hemodynamics into Isolated, post-capillary PH (“IpcPH”) and Combined pre- and post-capillary PH (“CpcPH”). CpcPH is more severe, accounts for about one third to one half of the 1.4 million PH-HFpEF patients in the U.S. and is characterized by additional, abnormal changes to the pulmonary vasculature, leading to an increase in Pulmonary Vascular Resistance (“PVR”). Although several Group 1 PH (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, “PAH”) medications have been explored in Group 2 PH, to date, no medications have been approved for its treatment.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .