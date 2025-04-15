Rezolve Ai Secures $9.8 Million Annual Contract with Liverpool Mexico

NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, is proud to announce a landmark $9.8 million yearly contract with Liverpool Mexico, the country’s premier department store chain. This multi seven-figure deal highlights Liverpool’s strong endorsement of Rezolve Ai’s innovative technology stack Brain Commerce, including the cutting-edge SEO Studio which is deeply integrated with Google’s ecosystem to deliver unparalleled results.

Liverpool Mexico’s decision to invest in Rezolve Ai’s technology underscores the transformative impact of its AI-driven solutions. The partnership also highlights Rezolve Ai’s strategic alignment with Google, leveraging its powerful tools and infrastructure to drive measurable success in digital commerce.

“This $9.8 million contract is a powerful affirmation of our technology stack and its ability to deliver exceptional results,” said Daniel M Wagner, Chairman and CEO at Rezolve Ai. “Our AI-driven solutions, combined with our strategic relationship with Google, have enabled Liverpool to achieve remarkable growth in digital engagement and revenue. This partnership is a testament to the strength of our platform and the trust Liverpool places in our ability to drive innovation.”

Rezolve Ai’s Brain Commerce includes SEO Studio which maximizes organic traffic by leveraging Google’s search algorithms, and revolutionizes product discovery and personalization, creating a tailored shopping experience for Liverpool’s customers. This has been pivotal in helping Liverpool maintain its leadership in Mexico’s competitive retail landscape, reinforcing Rezolve Ai’s position as a trusted partner in digital transformation.

“Rezolve Ai’s technology has been a game-changer for our digital strategy,” said Antonino Guichard González, Chief Digital Officer at Liverpool Mexico. “Their AI-driven solutions, combined with their deep integration with Google, have allowed us to optimize our online presence and deliver a superior shopping experience to our customers. This investment reflects our confidence in Rezolve Ai’s ability to continue driving innovation and growth.”

With a network of 303 stores, 28 shopping centers, and a robust e-commerce platform, Liverpool Mexico has long been a trailblazer in the retail sector. Their investment in Rezolve Ai’s technology is a testament to the measurable outcomes - enhanced customer experiences and significant revenue growth - that have defined this partnership.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of Liverpool’s most strategic technology partners,” added Daniel M Wagner. “This contract not only validates the effectiveness of our solutions but also highlights the importance of our relationship with Google in delivering cutting-edge commerce experiences. Together, we are setting the stage for even greater advancements in retail innovation.”

As Rezolve Ai continues to empower businesses globally, this contract with Liverpool Mexico marks a milestone in its mission to redefine commerce through artificial intelligence, delivering unparalleled value to its partners and their customers.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool is Mexico’s leading omnichannel retailer, operating 303 stores, including Liverpool and Suburbia locations, as well as 112 specialized boutiques and 28 shopping centers across 18 states. For 175 years, Liverpool has been a trusted provider of quality products and services, ranging from fashion and technology to home goods and interior design. The company is recognized as one of the best places to work in Mexico, employing over 76,000 people nationwide. Liverpool is committed to innovation, efficiency, and social responsibility, ensuring it remains a leader in Mexico’s retail sector. For more information, visit www.liverpool.com.mx.

