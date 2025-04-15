Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Dr. David Young to Present at World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2025

HANOVER, Md., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (Processa or the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation cancer therapies with improved efficacy and safety, today announced that Dr. David Young, Founder and President of Research & Development, has been invited to present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2025.

Dr. Young’s presentation, titled “Applying Principles of FDA’s Project Optimus to Oncology and Non-Oncology Rare Diseases,” will take place on Tuesday, April 24, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Dr. Young’s presentation will explore how the principles of FDA’s Project Optimus initiative — particularly determining the optimal dose to improve the balance of efficacy and safety — can be used for the FDA approval of drugs to treat rare oncology and rare non-oncology diseases. This approach is core to Processa’s Regulatory Science approach, which focuses on improving therapies through regulatory science to deliver better outcomes for patients.

