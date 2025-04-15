Alignment Healthcare Strengthens Leadership to Scale its AI-Enabled Medicare Advantage Platform with Two Key Appointments

ORANGE, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced pivotal leadership appointments that underscore its dedication to transforming senior health care through technology and exceptional member care. Dr. Arta Bakshandeh has been named President of AVA®, and Aly Duzich has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer.

Driving Next-Generation Innovation

For more than 10 years, Alignment has harnessed trusted artificial intelligence (AI) through AVA – the company’s proprietary Medicare Advantage platform – to drive actionable clinical insights that improve senior health outcomes and quality of care. Dr. Bakshandeh’s appointment reinforces Alignment’s commitment to scaling the platform and further integrating data-driven solutions into every step of the member journey.

Using 200+ data sources and 13,000+ attributes to generate secure and personalized insights, AVA offers real-time visibility to all stakeholders to drive better quality care at lower cost. It was meticulously developed to support, not dictate, clinical decisions and serve as a tool for enhancing health care outcomes, without ever being used to deny necessary patient care.

“AVA has been a foundational element in how Alignment delivers better outcomes at lower cost, pioneering the use of machine learning – and now, we are ready to do more,” said Dr. Bakshandeh. “This next chapter positions AVA not only as a clinical differentiator, but as a scalable platform, deepening our commitment to our members and setting the foundation for broader value creation. We are weaving together people, data and care into something truly meaningful: an ecosystem where seniors are seen, supported and served in every moment that matters.”

Dr. Bakshandeh earned a master’s degree in molecular genetics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Touro University School of Osteopathic Medicine. He also serves as an adjunct faculty professor at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. With more than 15 years of leadership at the intersection of medicine and technology, he brings a unique blend of clinical insight, innovation expertise and compassionate care to his new role.

Elevating the Member Experience

In a parallel move, Aly Duzich has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer, reinforcing Alignment’s care management and care delivery approach to the member experience. With more than 20 years of experience in clinical operations and member service, Duzich will unify and cultivate initiatives that enhance every touchpoint of the member journey. By better integrating Alignment’s front-line care model with innovative digital and clinical insights, her appointment strengthens the company’s ability to deliver compassionate, high-quality care.

Since its IPO in March 2021, Alignment has grown rapidly, entering 2025 with more than 200,000 health plan members. By treating Medicare Advantage as a care management business with a focus on more effective care delivery, the company has greater control over medical quality and costs. This strategy creates a robust foundation for long-term member satisfaction through exceptional service.

“As Chief Experience Officer, I’m excited to lead a team dedicated to truly rethinking how we care for seniors,” Duzich said. “Our focus is on creating a care experience that is as seamless as it is compassionate. We’ve seen the powerful impact of our work – especially in programs that support our most vulnerable members – and I’m confident that together, we are setting a new standard for what Medicare Advantage can be.”

Prior to joining Alignment in 2017, Duzich held senior leadership roles in clinical operations and case management at CareMore Health Plan, where she was accountable for financial performance and care delivery across multiple markets. Her career includes executive experience in both large not-for-profit systems and national for-profit organizations, equipping her with a unique ability to balance mission-driven care with operational and fiscal discipline. Duzich holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in gerontology from the University of Southern California.

A Unified Vision for Growth

“These leadership appointments reflect our steadfast commitment to investing in the future,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “Dr. Bakshandeh and Aly embody our core values by merging technological innovation with a deep dedication to our members. Their leadership will not only drive operational excellence but also set new standards in Medicare Advantage, delivering care that truly makes a difference for seniors. We are doing well today and will continue to do better as we build the next chapter in our journey.”

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

