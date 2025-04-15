Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, April 15, 2025 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or the “Company”) a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, held its Annual General Meeting today.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2024 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders granted discharge to the Board and the Executive Committee, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results, and approved compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Joost de Bruijn, Oliver Walker, Albert Arp and Chris Fair (CEO) were re-elected as members of the Board. Kimberley Elting was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Clemens van Blitterswijk, Oliver Walker and Albert Arp were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee.

The law firm Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Basel, were re-elected for another one-year term as Kuros' auditor. The Annual General Meeting also approved the U.S. Option and Equity Incentive Plan Regulation 2025.

The Annual General Meeting further approved, with the required 2/3 majority, adjustments to the Articles of Association to increase the Conditional Share Capital for Employees, Persons of Comparable Positions and Board Members.

The Annual General Meeting took place at JED Events, Zürcherstrasse 39E, 8952 Schlieren (Zurich). 19,610,174 shares or 51.8% of a total of 37,868,889 shares were represented.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandre Müller Daniel Geiger Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel +41 43 268 32 31 Tel +41 44 733 47 41 IR@kurosbio.com daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com



About MagnetOs

MagnetOsTM is a bone graft like no other: thanks to its NeedleGripTM surface technology, it grows bone even in soft tissues. This surface technology provides traction for our body’s vitally important ‘pro-healing’ immune cells (M2 macrophages). This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells – and form new bone throughout the graft. The growing body of science behind NeedleGrip is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more predictable fusion. *†‡1-5

Indications Statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across four continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

*Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.

†MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.

‡MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion.

Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021; 41:756-73. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019; 37:60-73. Van Dijk, et al. Clin Spine Surg. 2020;33(6): E276-E287. Van Dijk, et al. JOR Spine. 2018 ; e1039. Van Dijk, et al. J Biomed Mater Res. Part B: Appl Biomater. 2019;107(6):2080-2090.





Attachment