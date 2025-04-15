Tokenized Luxury at Your Fingertips: KSGEMS Unlocks the $10B Gemstone Market for Everyday Investors





PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move set to redefine the intersection of luxury and finance, KSGEMS has officially launched its native token, $KSGEMS, on two major centralized exchanges: XT.com and LBank. Backed by real-world, investment-grade gemstones and powered by blockchain, KSGEMS is opening the vault on a market traditionally reserved for the ultra-wealthy; essentially giving everyday investors a chance to own a piece of rare, insured, and appreciating assets.

A Rare Opportunity in a Timeless Market

For centuries, gemstones have been coveted for their unmatched rarity, beauty, and enduring value. Yet, access to these prized assets has remained firmly in the grasp of high-net-worth individuals and institutions — until the dawn of KSGEMS arrived.

KSGEMS is committed towards democratizing gemstone investing, offering a blockchain-powered platform that enables fractional ownership of insured, investment-grade gemstones through its native token. Founded by a 20-year gemstone industry veteran, the project is built on deep market expertise and long-standing relationships with buyers across the globe.

Every gemstone listed on the platform is insured by industry giants like Tokio Marine while pledged to UBB Trustees for safekeeping, offering unparalleled trust, security, and transparency to investors.

Tokenomics Built for Value and Luxury

At the heart of the ecosystem lies the $KSGEMS utility token, carefully engineered to fuel platform activity while maximizing value for holders. The token’s design supports a scarcity-driven, utility-rich economic model that encourages participation and rewards loyalty.

With a fixed supply of 35 million tokens, scarcity is built-in from the start. Holders are able to stake their tokens to earn daily points, which determine their share in profit distributions from gemstone auctions, forming a system that directly rewards active, long-term participation. The more you stake, the more you earn!

Learn about the full tokenomics of KSGEMS here: https://ksgems.gitbook.io/ksgems/ksgems-token/tokenomics

$KSGEMS Token Now Trading on XT.com and LBank

With listings now live on XT.com and LBank, KSGEMS is entering a high-growth phase. These key listings mark a pivotal moment in the project’s roadmap, unlocking global liquidity and accelerating community expansion.

By making the $KSGEMS token widely accessible, the project is now positioned for mass adoption in both traditional and crypto investor circles.

A Platform with Purpose and Movement

“KSGEMS isn’t just about launching a token — it’s about changing the way the world invests in real assets,” said the project’s founder, Dato Chng. “We’re bridging luxury with blockchain to make gemstone ownership transparent, accessible, and rewarding.”

Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or a newcomer seeking to diversify into tangible, appreciating assets, KSGEMS offers a gateway to the luxury market with real value and real-world backing. Visit ksgems.io to begin your journey into tokenized luxury today!

For media inquiries or further information, please visit the following:

Twitter: https://x.com/ksgems

Telegram: https://t.me/KsgemsGroup

Whitepaper: https://ksgems.gitbook.io/ksgems

Media Contact

Name: Dato Ch’ng Kong San

contact@ksgems.io

kschngholdings@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d964642-3d02-4641-a612-7859fb2cd231