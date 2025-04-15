Transforming Lives: Powerback Pediatrics Celebrates Vermont Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy Expansion

MONTPELIER, Vt., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerback Pediatrics has expanded its Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Services, launching services for children diagnosed with autism throughout the state of Vermont. Therapy sessions are provided in the comfort of the child’s home, and services are available in several cities throughout the state.

Uniquely, Powerback Pediatrics offers ABA Therapy services in a variety of settings, using a team-centered approach. Throughout Vermont, ABA sessions can occur at home, in school, or in community-based settings, such as daycare. Local Vermonters can access Powerback Pediatrics in their communities by emailing operations@powerbackpeds.com.

Andrew Prine, EdS, BCBA, NCSP, Powerback Pediatrics Clinical Director, commented on the effectiveness of at-home therapy services for children with Autism : “It is important, especially for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, to receive treatment in a familiar environment, such as in the home, which significantly helps to achieve treatment goals and success in therapy.”

According to the CDC, Autism impacts 1 out of 36 children in the U.S., often leading to the question of where families can turn for support and treatment. Powerback Pediatrics adopts a team-centered approach to provide personalized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, widely regarded as best practice for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Unlike most therapy providers, Powerback Pediatrics conducts therapy sessions in the child's most comfortable environment– their home. Furthermore, Powerback Pediatrics boasts a dedicated care team for each client family– comprising Client Advocates, experienced Board Certified Behavior Analysts, and Registered Behavior Technicians. The Powerback Pediatrics team collaborates with the client's school, physician, and other specialized clinical professionals as needed. This holistic approach not only maximizes the effectiveness of ABA Therapy but also minimizes stress and disruptions to the child's daily routine.

ABA Therapy provides support to help children with Autism learn new skills and modify behaviors. Success comes when kids are provided with the right tools. ABA therapy relies on positive reinforcement and individualized plans that highlight and nurture a child’s strengths and can help to develop:

Communication Skills

Play Skills

Coping Skills

Functional Living Skills

Emotional Regulation

Transition Skills

School Readiness

Social Skills

For more information regarding Powerback Pediatrics’ in-home ABA Therapy services, visit powerbackpediatrics.com.

About Powerback Pediatrics

Powerback Pediatrics , formerly Encore Pediatrics, is a comprehensive child development service provider based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It offers at-home ABA Therapy, Early Intervention services, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy, and in-school therapy for children from birth to K-12 in select markets throughout the United States.