TRU Staffing Partners Releases 2025 AI Governance and Data Privacy Jobs Report

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and five-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced the publication of its 2025 AI Governance and Data Privacy Jobs Report, a comprehensive analysis of hiring trends, salary benchmarks, and evolving job market dynamics in privacy and AI governance.

This year’s report goes beyond traditional salary surveys, offering deep insights into the changing nature of employment in the sectors and arming hiring managers, program leaders, and job seekers with the data and guidance needed to navigate the rapidly shifting landscape of AI governance and privacy talent.

Key highlights from the 2025 AI Governance and Data Privacy Jobs Report include:

Contract-to-Hire Takes the Lead: 2024 marked the first year that contract and contract-to-hire staffing outpaced direct hiring in data privacy.

AI Governance Salary Gaps: Despite high demand, advertised salaries for AI governance roles remain significantly lower than salaries offered in privacy, revealing a misalignment in employer expectations and market reality.

Burnout Tops the Charts: For the second consecutive year, burnout—not compensation—was the number one reason professionals entered the job market.

Speed of Hire Is Critical: First-to-offer employers saw significantly higher acceptance rates, especially as fewer job seekers are fielding multiple offers.

Privacy Professionals Are Pivoting: With limited CPO roles and expanding responsibilities in AI governance, experienced privacy leaders are increasingly moving into fractional contract roles.

Hybrid Work Is the New Norm: Fully remote roles are desired but scarce. Hybrid schedules remain the acceptable compromise for employers and job seekers.

Market Predictions for 2025: Regulation won’t drive job growth—litigation and adding business value will. Program leaders must demonstrate how privacy and AI governance directly impact revenue growth and customer acquisition and retention.



“This report provides the most complete picture of what’s really happening in the data privacy and AI governance job market,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO, TRU Staffing Partners. “For Chief Privacy Officers, General Counsel, innovation or talent acquisition leaders, this report delivers statistical analysis and guidance to inform decision-making about budgeting, hiring strategy, and personal career trajectories for 2025 and beyond.”

The report draws from publicly available data as well as information TRU gathers while in conversation with hundreds of CPOs and tens of thousands of job seekers. This report draws upon the behaviors and compensation data of more than 35,000 privacy professionals tracked by TRU across the globe. It will help privacy and AI governance leaders advocate for staffing resources at the appropriate budget, align job seeker expectations with market realities, and give competitive advantage to both hiring managers and job seekers.

To download the TRU Staffing Partners 2025 AI Governance and Data Privacy Jobs Report, visit https://info.trustaffingpartners.com/2025-ai-governance-data-privacy-jobs-report.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in legal AI & AI governance, data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), 2022 (#4189), 2023 (#4326), and 2024 (4494); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175) and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2023 (Northeast #154); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

marketing@trustaffingpartners.com