Fluent, Inc. Unveils Enhanced Identity Graph to Power Smarter Personalization and Campaign Performance

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions company, today announced the release of its enhanced Fluent Identity Graph, designed to scale personalization and optimize results for advertisers, partners, and consumers across its suite of commerce media solutions.

Fluent’s identity graph is a key differentiator for the Company in a competitive market environment. Supported by 14 years of experience at the forefront of customer acquisition, Fluent’s identity graph leverages an extensive first-party database of customer insights and behaviors. Combined with industry-leading technology and AI solutions, it ensures optimal ad delivery and enhanced return on ad spend for media partners and advertisers alike.

As part of the release, Fluent has partnered with Experian, a global leader in data and technology, to augment its proprietary first- and second-party identity graph and gain deeper insights into U.S. consumers. By securely integrating Experian’s online and offline identity data with Fluent’s 200M+ first-party profiles, the partnership provides a more complete, privacy-safe view of consumers’ digital identities across channels and devices—enhancing targeting accuracy, improving ad relevance, and driving a measurable lift in revenue per transaction.

"Fluent’s proprietary first- and second-party data foundation is our key market advantage,” said Brian Silveri, Senior Product Manager at Fluent. "By integrating Experian’s identity data, we’re further enhancing our ability to deliver and optimize smarter, more personalized post-purchase offers. Through advanced algorithms and continuous machine learning, we're maximizing relevance for consumers and driving best-in-class performance for our partners and advertisers.”

Fueling a full-funnel performance strategy, Fluent’s AI ranks and serves the most relevant post-transaction offers based on behavior, purchase intent, and conversion signals. From niche targeting to deeper audience insights, the result is better personalization for consumers, higher yield for partners, and scalable customer growth for brands.

“The Fluent Identity Graph builds on over 14 years of experience fostering strong consumer relationships and advertiser outcomes across Fluent’s performance marketplace,” said Adrian Stack, Chief Product Officer at Fluent. With Experian’s identity resolution expertise, we’re excited to strengthen our ability to help partners and advertisers better understand, reach, and convert high-intent audiences through our commerce media solutions.”

As the commerce media category evolves, this release is part of Fluent’s broader investment in AI-powered innovation—designed to unlock greater value for partners, enhance monetization across the customer journey, and drive long-term growth.

