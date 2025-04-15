Delray Beach, FL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™, the world's leading revenue impact and growth consulting firm, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025. This prestigious recognition honours the top consulting firms delivering outstanding client impact across the United States.

At a time when global industries face unprecedented disruption — from technological shifts to trade policy volatility — MarketsandMarkets has emerged as the go-to growth partner, empowering over 10,000 companies worldwide and delivering more than $140 billion in revenue impact. 80% of fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets for their growth in new technologies and use cases. Worldwide Enterprise sales organisations are adapting "SalesIQ- Our Sales AI Agents" helping Enterprise seller sell more and save time.

"Being recognized by Forbes is a testament to our bold belief that your growth is hidden in the latent growth of your clients — and their clients' clients — and we have all the ammunition to make this real," said Sandeep Sugla, CEO of MarketsandMarkets™. "At a time when U.S. tariffs and global policy shifts are reshaping industries, our clients turn to us to uncover what's unfolding in the boardrooms of their clients — and their clients' clients — so they can monetize the displacement triggered by trade disruptions. This recognition is powered by the trust of our clients and the 'GIVE Growth' mindset embedded in every MarketsandMarkets team member."

The announcement comes as businesses across sectors are bracing for the implications of U.S. trade policy developments, including renewed focus on U.S. Reciprocal tariffs. MarketsandMarkets' recent whitepaper — U.S. Tariff Threat Assessment — highlights how such policy shifts are not just economic events, but business model risks, and why early movers can turn uncertainty into competitive advantage.

With the landscape evolving faster than ever, MarketsandMarkets remains committed to helping clients stay ahead of disruption and convert uncertainty into growth. This recognition by Forbes reaffirms our role as personal growth assistant to everyone who has 'Revenues or Growth' as KPI.