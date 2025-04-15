Bipsync introduces Bipsync AI to transform investment research processes

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, the leading research management software (RMS) purpose-built for investment management, today announced the launch of Bipsync AI, a new suite of artificial intelligence features designed to empower investment teams to quickly and securely extract actionable insights from their proprietary research and data in Bipsync.

Bipsync serves a rapidly expanding client base of top-tier fund managers and asset allocators—including 15 of the top 20 U.S. university endowments. Investment professionals trust Bipsync's centralized research platform to efficiently capture, organize, and manage institutional knowledge, uncovering key takeaways and accelerating data-driven decision-making.

Amid increasing complexity and volume of investment research, Bipsync AI directly solves industry challenges with powerful features like Research Summarization and Smart Tagging. These AI-powered tools eliminate time-consuming manual tasks, succinctly pinpoint essential information, and enable teams to dedicate more time to high-impact tasks.

"Bipsync is already trusted as the central repository of our clients’ institutional knowledge" said Graeme Faulds, CEO of Bipsync. "By integrating best-in-class AI and LLM technology directly into our secure platform, Bipsync AI delivers precise, context-aware insights tailored specifically to each client's unique research process. The result is greater accuracy, accelerated discoveries, and enhanced productivity."

Key highlights of Bipsync AI include:

Research Summarization: Quickly extracts the most critical insights from lengthy investment notes and documents, customized to each user's investment criteria and focus, significantly reducing the time spent reviewing and synthesizing research.

Quickly extracts the most critical insights from lengthy investment notes and documents, customized to each user's investment criteria and focus, significantly reducing the time spent reviewing and synthesizing research. Smart Tagging: Recommends relevant, contextual tags for investment research content, minimizing human error and enhancing information discoverability and connectivity.

Unlike generic AI solutions, the unique advantage of Bipsync AI lies in its proprietary integration within Bipsync’s secure RMS platform – ensuring the results are aligned with clients’ specific investment workflows and data security requirements.

“The value of Bipsync AI lies in its ability to securely leverage knowledge already stored in Bipsync," Faulds added. "Investment professionals can now spend significantly less time managing and organizing data and more time capitalizing on insights.”

Additional AI features are already in development and will be available in Bipsync AI later this year.

Bipsync AI is now available to investment firms looking to power their research capabilities while maintaining complete control over their data. Firms interested in learning more or requesting a demo can visit www.bipsync.com/bipsync-ai.

About Bipsync

Bipsync is a leading provider of research and workflow management solutions purpose-built for investment management. We use modern technologies, agile processes, and user-centered design to drive speed, agility, quality, and efficiency into our clients’ processes to drive better decisions, faster. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy and size. The world’s largest allocators right through to pre-launch fund managers rely on Bipsync as a single system of record and modern productivity environment to help them power their unique investment processes and drive operational excellence. Learn more at www.bipsync.com.

Bipsync

Chau Mai

cmai@bipsync.com