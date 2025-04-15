EnergySolutions Secures U.S. Department of Navy Contracts to Support the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program (NNPP)

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, a leading provider of nuclear services headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is pleased to announce the award of two new U.S. Navy Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts to support waste management operations across multiple Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program (NNPP) sites. These contracts will enable the secure transportation, receipt, processing, recycling and reduction, and disposal of nuclear materials from key Naval sites nationwide.

One contract is the Corporate Recycling and Volume Reduction Contract (CRVRC) and the other is for treatment and disposal of Mixed Low-Level Waste (MLLW) across all conus nuclear naval shipyards at EnergySolutions' Clive Treatment and Disposal Facility, located in Utah’s west desert. The CRVRC contract includes processing activities for recycling and volume reduction at EnergySolutions’ Bear Creek Operations Processing and Recycling Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The total value of both contracts is $84,600,000 dollars.

“We are honored to support the U.S. Department of Navy and the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program in their critical mission,” said Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. “These contract awards underscore our commitment to providing safe, secure, and efficient waste management solutions for the nation’s nuclear programs. Leveraging our state-of-the-art facilities and decades of expertise, we will ensure the responsible processing, recycling, and disposal of these materials in compliance with the highest safety and environmental standards.”

These contracts are an important part of EnergySolutions’ increased support to the U.S. Navy mission and its continued growth across the critical federal government and national security activities. The contracts were issued out of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where it is also currently performing the deactivation and decommissioning of a building for release for future use on the installation.

EnergySolutions protects the public and preserves the environment by providing safe, compliant, innovative, and sustainable solutions to its client’s nuclear power development, operation, decommissioning, remediation, and waste needs. With decades of experience, EnergySolutions serves government and commercial customers in the nuclear, environmental, and energy sectors.

About EnergySolutions – www.energysolutions.com

For more information about this agreement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801-231-9194.