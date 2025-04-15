OneTrack Launches AiOn: First AI Agent Platform for Autonomous Logistics Operations

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when AI starts managing warehouses? OneTrack answered that question today with the launch of AiOn, the first AI agent platform designed to automate logistics operations across entire networks. While the rest of the industry invests in robots and dashboards, OneTrack is automating warehouse management so operations teams can get more done with the same resources.

OneTrack gives logistics companies a digital workforce of AI agents that automates the day-to-day work of analysts, engineers, and site supervisors — scaling operations without scaling payroll. The result: 80% of administrative and operational decision-making can now be handled autonomously, at a fraction of the cost.

“Everyone is trying to squeeze 5% more out of labor on the floor,” said Marc Gyöngyösi, CEO of OneTrack. “But the real opportunity is automating the layers of expensive, manual decision-making that slow down your entire network. If you’re still running your warehouses with dashboards and extra headcount, you will lose to someone who isn’t.”

The New Reality For Logistics Operations

Operations leaders today face an expensive problem: more data than ever, but not enough people or time to do something with it. OneTrack solves that by deploying specialized AI agents that take action — not just provide insights.

“All of the backburner work that your team wants to do, but isn’t able to get to, can now be automated while they focus on other projects. How many times do you update your labor goals? How often do you evaluate zoning and slotting? What about your MHE fleet? These are very expensive problems that can now be addressed without needing to hire more headcount,” continued Gyöngyösi.

OneTrack AiOn allows companies to:

10x engineering output across your logistics network with only 20% of the overhead

Achieve 6-figure savings from continuous labor, asset, & fleet optimization

Drastically reduce enterprise risk and compliance costs through automated coaching & accountability workflows

Proactively and autonomously resolve exceptions that eat into margin — like late shipments, load quality, and process bottlenecks

Consolidate fragmented tools and workflows into a single platform that replaces dashboards, point solutions, and manual oversight



AiOn agents are trained to act like your best analysts, safety managers, and engineers — but available 24/7, and instantly scalable across every facility. They continuously monitor operations and trigger actions, just like a human would, but faster so you can get far more done at a much lower cost.

Continuous Autonomous Improvement

If it requires data analysis, routine work, or a system-level decision, it can be automated. From continuous improvement to labor planning to HR workflows, the age of AI-driven logistics operations has arrived.

“Instead of constantly needing to hire more engineers, analysts, and supervisors — which becomes cost prohibitive for most companies — you can now use AI agents to handle 80% of the work for 20% of the cost, and they work 24/7. How will your operation compete with those run by AI?” said Gyöngyösi.

Visit onetrack.ai/aion or contact hello@onetrack.ai and start automating your logistics operations.

About OneTrack

OneTrack is the Automated Warehouse Operating System used by leading logistics companies like ID Logistics, Ryder, and Kellanova. Combining real-time visibility with AI agents, OneTrack delivers autonomous decision making to safety, productivity, quality, fleet management, and continuous improvement within logistics operations.