Scott Newman Brings Decades of Insurance and Litigation Expertise to Mediation Career

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group is pleased to welcome seasoned litigator Robert “Scott” Newman to its distinguished panel of neutrals. With nearly four decades of experience handling complex insurance coverage disputes, high-exposure claims, and intricate multi-party litigation, Mr. Newman brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as a mediator.





“Insurance coverage issues apply across the board in disputes we are called upon every day to solve in mediation,” said John Upchurch, the firm’s chief executive. “Scott Newman’s specialty and focus in this field brings us an invaluable resource for the benefit of clients we will channel his way, as well as his fellow panelists. We extend a warm welcome to Scott, and look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

He has built a reputation for his deep understanding of insurance coverage, including primary, umbrella, and excess liability policies. His extensive background spans professional liability lines such as Medical Professional Liability (MPL), Architects & Engineers (A&E), Directors & Officers (D&O), Lawyers Professional Liability (LPL), and Financial Lines. He has also worked on cases involving construction defects, products liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist claims, COVID-19-related coverage disputes, high-net-worth claims and general tort and negligence matters.

Throughout his career, Mr. Newman has represented global clients, including individuals, insurers and manufacturers from the U.S., England, France, Italy, Canada, and South Africa. He has successfully handled high-stakes litigation, from obtaining precedent-setting summary judgments to resolving large-scale construction defect and pollution claims.

Mr. Newman is also a sought-after lecturer and author on insurance law, professional liability, and emerging legal issues, including artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance coverage. He has spoken at national and international conferences and contributed extensively to legal publications.

He is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil and County Mediator and holds an AV Preeminent™ rating from Martindale-Hubbell. He is admitted to practice in Florida’s state and federal district courts, as well as the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fourth and Eleventh Circuits.

For more information or to schedule a mediation with Scott, please get in touch with Justyce Ortiz at jortiz@uww-adr.com or (407) 214-0466.

