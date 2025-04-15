Malcolm Gladwell and Arianna Huffington headline Staffbase’s VOICES 2025, sharing insights on the future of employee communications





NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase , the leading employee communications cloud provider, today announced its keynote speakers and agenda for VOICES 2025 , the largest virtual gathering of employee communicators and HR professionals, which will take place on May 15, 2025, from 11:00 am - 5:30 pm ET. This year’s event will bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to dive into the most pressing issues facing employee comms and people teams today.

As economic uncertainty, policy shifts, and internal transformations persist, it's more critical than ever for employee communicators to have a voice at the executive table. Burnout is on the rise and disengagement is costing companies. More than a quarter of employees are unlikely to stay in their jobs, citing poor internal communication as a key reason. VOICES will help employee communicators and HR professionals tackle these challenges head-on and provide solutions that empower them to inspire their workforces, shape an internal culture that thrives and ultimately save their organizations significant money by reducing turnover.

In addition to Malcolm Gladwell and Ariana Huffington, this year’s lineup of speakers includes a wide range of top industry authorities and thought leaders, including current and former CCO's, VP of Communications and brand leaders from United Airlines, General Motors, AllState, Google, DocuSign and more.

“Today, effective internal communication is more critical than ever, as employers work to help their people understand how global challenges are impacting their lives and jobs,” said David Maffei, Staffbase GM and SVP of the Americas. “Internal comms professionals have long struggled to have their voices heard, but now is the time for their strategies to be implemented. To do that, we’re bringing the leading voices in Employee Communications and HR to the mainstage at VOICES, for both our current and future customers. The quality of communication directly affects business performance, and we’re here to help comms and people teams elevate their impact and empower their organizations.”

The current agenda includes:

Keynote: The Butterfly Effect of Communications: As a bestselling author exploring the intersection of science and culture, Malcolm Gladwell will delve into the immense power of communication, sharing insights from his books and research to reveal how even modest efforts can drive profound organizational transformation.

As a bestselling author exploring the intersection of science and culture, Malcolm Gladwell will delve into the immense power of communication, sharing insights from his books and research to reveal how even modest efforts can drive profound organizational transformation. Beyond Burnout: Building Employee Engagement and Resilience Through a Culture of Well-Being : In this fireside chat, Arianna Huffington, founder & CEO of Thrive Global, will discuss how companies can authentically tackle burnout and disengagement while attendees gain valuable insights into how internal communicators can rebuild trust, inspire teams, and cultivate a culture of engagement.

: In this fireside chat, Arianna Huffington, founder & CEO of Thrive Global, will discuss how companies can authentically tackle burnout and disengagement while attendees gain valuable insights into how internal communicators can rebuild trust, inspire teams, and cultivate a culture of engagement. The Elephant in the Room: Bridging the Employee Trust Gap : Staffbase Founder and CEO Martin Böhringer addresses how leaders can be inspirational when trust is shaken, or even shattered, as he explores how professional communicators can turn today's challenges into opportunities to empower business decisions at every level.

: Staffbase Founder and CEO Martin Böhringer addresses how leaders can be inspirational when trust is shaken, or even shattered, as he explores how professional communicators can turn today's challenges into opportunities to empower business decisions at every level. Creating Cultures that Work for Everyone: The Next Chapter of DEI: Join Joelle Emerson, CEO of Paradigm, civil rights lawyer, and adjunct professor at Stanford University, as she discusses how organizations can navigate the changing DEI landscape, how inclusive practices benefit everyone and the crucial role employee communicators and HR have in embedding DEI into organizational culture.

The full event agenda, speaker list, and free registration for VOICES 2025 are available here .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest-growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With more than 2,500 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. In 2023, Staffbase was named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Staffbase is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany and New York City.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Spencer Hotz

SourceCode Communications

staffbase@sourcecodecomms.com

Media Contacts:

Andrea Holland

Staffbase

andrea.holland@staffbase.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/474af527-560a-43fd-92ab-2c96393c3494