BlueForce Energy and Arc Motor Company collaborate to introduce bespoke electrification kits for vintage vehicles and fleet electrification solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueForce Energy has announced a strategic collaboration with Ontario-based Arc Motor Company to advance bespoke electrification kits for vintage vehicles and chassis-specific fleet electrification solutions. This collaboration represents a two fold impact: preserving the legacy of iconic vintage vehicles by keeping them roadworthy in a zero-emission future and supporting fleet operators with tailored electrification solutions that meet operational demands.

With the global collectible car market valued at approximately $865 billion USD (€800 billion) in 20241, there is a growing need to rethink how vintage vehicles are maintained and driven. Coupled with Canada’s target to decarbonize the transportation sector, there is urgency to fuel innovation. Under the ‘Powered by BlueForce’ collaborator program, the two companies will combine their expertise, merging Arc Motor Company’s sustainable conversion techniques and installation facility with BlueForce Energy’s and the cutting-edge electrification solutions that re-power internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles into fully electrified classics and fleets.

Electrification kits offer an opportunity for vintage-vehicle owners and enthusiasts to comply with emerging regulations, improve vehicle reliability and reduce environmental impact, while retaining the timeless aesthetic of their automobiles. Whereas, chassis-specific electrification solutions provide fleet operators an opportunity to extend vehicle lifespan, modernize existing vehicles and meet operational requirements.

With pricing for BlueForce Energy’s classic kits starting at $35,000 CAD, the solution is made accessible and affordable for car owners looking to ensure their vehicle remains both functional and sustainable.

“Future-proofing automotive history and heritage is critical for our industry. We understand that electrification doesn’t erase the character of vintage vehicles, but instead enhances it. Our collaboration with Arc Motor Company, built on shared values and expertise, allows us to combine their market leadership and technical precision with our advanced electrification solutions. This will not only unlock a new era of vintage EV vehicles on Canadian roads, but also paves way for fleet electrification,” says Jayde Zhou, Vice President of BlueForce Energy.

“Turning ICE into EVs enables us to preserve vintage vehicles for a future where gas may not be an option. Beyond vintage, this collaboration also enhances our capabilities in fleet electrification, helping commercial operators meet sustainability goals,” says Sloane Paul, CEO & Founder at Arc Motor Company.

This collaboration marks a strategic expansion for BlueForce Energy, extending its expertise into new markets and segments. By adding vintage vehicle electrification to its portfolio alongside fleet solutions, BlueForce Energy is broadening its impact, helping businesses and vintage car owners across Canada and the US adapt to the fast-changing landscape of electric mobility.

The “Powered by BlueForce” program unites cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training, marketing expertise, and top-tier manufacturing capabilities into one seamless solution for its collaborators.

Collaborators interested in electrification solutions for light motor vehicles, utility vehicles, small-large sized commercial vehicles, or classic / vintage cars can get in touch with BlueForce Energy today: https://www.blueforceenergy.ca/contact-us

About BlueForce Energy

BlueForce Energy is catalyzing the transition to EVs by offering affordable electrification solutions, state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, and battery storage solutions, all with industry-leading speed to market. Visit https://www.blueforceenergy.ca/ to learn more.



The Powered by BlueForce Program accelerates vehicle electrification by building a network of trusted collaborators. BlueForce supplies vehicle electrification solutions and vehicle electrification kits, provides Certified Installer training, and ensures top-tier quality. Collaborators benefit from exclusive discounts, technical support, and marketing support, creating a scalable ecosystem for fleet electrification.

About Arc Motor Company

At Arc Motor Company, we believe the future of driving is electric, timeless, and exhilarating. Our vision is to redefine mobility by blending the soul of classic automobiles with the innovation of modern EV technology—creating vehicles that are not only sustainable but truly unforgettable.

Media Contact

BlueForce Energy: blueforce@yulupr.com / 604.558.1656