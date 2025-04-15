US Remote Patient Monitoring Market worth US$29.13 billion by 2030 with 12.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global US Remote Patient Monitoring Market, valued at US$14.15 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.8%, reaching US$29.13 billion by 2030. The growing number of elderly individuals and the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions are key drivers of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market in the US. According to the Population Reference Bureau, US population aged 65 and older is expected to grow from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, marking a 47% increase. During this period, the share of seniors in the total population is projected to rise from 17% to 23%. For example, US companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, and Dexcom enhance RPM through digital biomarkers and AI-driven analytics. Government initiatives, including Medicare reimbursement for RPM services and the CMS Hospital-at-Home program, further accelerate adoption.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77155492

Browse in-depth TOC on “Remote Patient Monitoring Market”

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

By Based on component, the US remote patient monitoring market has been segmented into devices, software and services. In 2023, device segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the US remote patient monitoring market. Recent innovations in the US remote patient monitoring (RPM) market such as in March 2024, Dexcom (US) receives FDA clearance for Stelo a glucose biosensor. The device is connected to a smartphone for continuous glucose monitoring. Furthermore, the American Hospital Association supports the remote care delivery across state lines. These initiatives collectively aim to enhance patient care through improved access and technology integration in healthcare systems

By patients’ segment, the fastest growth in the US remote patient monitoring market due to the rising patient awareness, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, and growing preference for home health care. The advancements in wearable technology and mobile health applications have made it easier for patients to engage with their health data actively. For instance, in August 2023, GE HealthCare (US) received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its Portrait Mobile wireless and wearable monitoring solution that provides personalized view of patient vitals. The US RPM market is expanding further due to the rising demand for affordable healthcare solutions, especially as the aging population becomes increasingly comfortable with technology.

By Based on indication, the US remote patient monitoring market has been segmented into cardiology, diabetes, oncology, neurology, sleep disorders, wellness improvement, respiratory disorders, mental health, and other indications. The cardiology segment holds the largest share in the US remote patient monitoring market due to the increase in the cardiovascular diseases, and advancements in products that provide real-time cardiac data. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 2,300 people die from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) each day in the US alone and according to the WHO, every year, CVDs cause 17.9 million deaths worldwide. Further improvements, such as in June 2024, AliveCor, Inc. (US) announced FDA clearance for Kardia 12L ECG system that detect 35 cardiac determinations, including heart attacks, using a reduced lead set.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=77155492

Some of the prominent players in the US remote patient monitoring market includes GE HealthCare (US), Oracle (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), VitalConnect (US), Abbott (US), Optum, Inc (US), Blue Spark Technologies (US), Lightbeam (US) and others.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Wearable Technology Market

Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Pulse Oximeter Market

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market

Fetal Monitoring Market