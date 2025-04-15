Hexagon Purus receives first order from MCV for delivery of hydrogen fuel storage systems

(Oslo, 15 April 2025) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received its first purchase order for the delivery of next generation hydrogen fuel storage systems from MCV, a leading bus manufacturer in Middle-East and Africa, worth approximately EUR 2.4 million. Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen fuel storage systems will be delivered in 2025 for use onboard MCV’s hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses targeted for the European public transportation market.

The hydrogen storage systems will be manufactured in Hexagon Purus’ facility in Kassel, Germany.

Driving Energy Transformation

“We continue experiencing strong commercial momentum for hydrogen transit bus as more bus manufacturers introduce fuel-cell electric bus offerings to support decarbonization of public transportation across several core markets”, says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President, Hydrogen Mobility and Infrastructure at Hexagon Purus. “We are very excited to receive this first order from MCV and are looking forward to support their efforts in rolling out their hydrogen offering in Europe”.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About MCV

MCV manufacturing commercial vehicles was established in 1995 by the entrepreneur Eng. Karim Ghabbour, where the aim was to supply global customers around the world with transport solutions through innovative, reliable, high quality, and cost effective products and services. MCV is identified as the top bus manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa. MCV buses are on the road in the UK, Europe, Australia, the Asian Pacific, Africa, and the Gulf. The company manufactures all kinds of buses (Coaches, City buses, Transport buses, Minibuses, and special application buses) and products are manufactured according to each market standard and requirements.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

