Robin Energy Ltd. Announces Availability of its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE), (“Robin” or the “Company”), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s combined carve-out financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.robinenergy.com , in the “Investors” section under “Annual reports”. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by writing to:

Robin Energy Ltd.

223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street

Hawaii Royal Gardens

3036 Limassol

Cyprus

or by sending an email to ir@robinenergy.com

About Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy Ltd. is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. Robin currently owns one Handysize tanker vessel that carries petroleum products worldwide.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis

Robin Energy Ltd.

Email: ir@robinenergy.com