Dieco Launches New eCommerce Platform for Die Springs, Accessories, and Compression Springs

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dieco, a division of The Producto Group and a leading supplier of high-quality die springs, compression springs, and industrial accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its new eCommerce website: https://dieco.us/shop/. The launch of the eCommerce site marks a significant milestone in Dieco’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The platform offers customers a seamless online shopping experience with easy access to a comprehensive selection of springs and related accessories, available for shipping to US customers at this time.

The new site enhances Dieco’s ability to serve customers across various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and metal stamping. With a user-friendly interface, streamlined navigation, and secure checkout process, customers can efficiently browse and purchase die springs, compression springs, and accessories.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this eCommerce platform, which allows us to provide even greater convenience and accessibility to our U.S. customers,” said Karen Rhodes, General Manager at Ring Precision. “Now, customers can quickly find the right spring solutions for their applications, place orders 24/7, and receive reliable support from our expert team.”

Key features of the new Dieco eCommerce site include:

Extensive Product Selection – A wide range of die springs, compression springs, and accessories available for immediate purchase.

– A wide range of die springs, compression springs, and accessories available for immediate purchase. Advanced Search & Filtering – Simplified navigation to help customers find the right products based on size and specifications.

– Simplified navigation to help customers find the right products based on size and specifications. Secure Online Ordering – Safe and reliable checkout process with multiple payment options.

– Safe and reliable checkout process with multiple payment options. Fast Shipping & Order Tracking – Efficient fulfillment and real-time tracking for timely deliveries.

– Efficient fulfillment and real-time tracking for timely deliveries. Technical Support – Access to detailed product specifications and expert customer service assistance.



To explore the new Dieco eCommerce site and place an order, visit https://dieco.us/shop/.

About Dieco

Dieco is a trusted supplier of industry-standard springs and custom springs, die sets & components and accessories for various industries. With decades of experience serving diverse industries, Dieco provides reliable fulfillment solutions to fit our customers’ needs. The company remains committed to delivering superior products and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.dieco.us.

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solutions-driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the Medical Device & Life Sciences and other critical highly regulated industries. Our unique, yet synergistic brands provide industry-leading expertise and high-quality solutions. Ring Precision, specializes in high-precision tooling, precision punches, and dies, offering a comprehensive solution from development to production, for tooling that has a high degree of complexity. Dieco, serves as our fulfillment division, offering a wide range of industry-standard springs and custom springs, die sets & components and accessories for various industries.