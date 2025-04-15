Ezra Appoints Dr. Danna Chung as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezra , the healthcare AI startup revolutionizing early cancer detection through full-body MRI screening, today announced the appointment of Dr. Danna Chung as Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director. Dr. Chung is set to play a pivotal role in expanding medical services, ensuring Ezra continues to deliver cutting-edge innovation and the highest standards of care for members.

Dr. Chung will expand and enhance the medical team in response to the growing demand for Ezra scans. She will also oversee the entire member medical experience, from initial medical evaluations to post-scan consultations, further optimizing the team's approach to effective and empathetic communication around the member journey at Ezra.

Dr. Chung is a triple board-certified physician in Internal Medicine, Allergy/Immunology, and Integrative/Holistic Medicine. She graduated from Stanford University and received her Medical Doctorate from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Her residency training was completed at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with Harvard Medical School, followed by a fellowship at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Dr. Chung was most recently the Virtual Medical Director at Crossover Health, where she oversaw an integrated multi-disciplinary national care team. With a strong background in health policy, Dr. Chung served on Vice President Al Gore’s National Performance Review while at the Department of Health and Human Services. She has also contributed significantly to the World Trade Center Monitoring and Treatment Program, screening for cancer and other conditions from 9/11 exposure in first responders at Ground Zero. Her research on leukemia, allergies, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and virtual care has produced numerous publications and a patent for a Traditional Chinese Medicine weight loss formula.

“Dr. Chung’s extensive experience and innovative approach to healthcare will be instrumental in advancing Ezra’s mission to revolutionize early cancer detection,” said Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra. “Her leadership in building and expanding our medical team, combined with her experience in telehealth and integrative medicine, will enable us further to provide proactive care to our customers. We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Chung to the team and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our organization as we grow.”

“As someone who has been profoundly impacted by cancer personally and professionally, I want to provide everyone with more tools to be proactive about their health and do it in a responsible way that empowers patients and providers to find cancer and critical disease early,” said Dr. Chung. “I am thrilled to be working alongside Emi and the dedicated team at Ezra to build a robust medical team committed to delivering comprehensive care to every patient.”

Ezra’s technology is available in over 78 locations in 31 cities across the US. The company has recently launched its first international location in London, United Kingdom, with plans to expand to additional countries later this year. For more information on Ezra’s technology and to book a scan appointment, visit ezra.com .

