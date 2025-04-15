GBU Life Introduces Defined Benefit Annuity™ Retirement Security Solution

Pittsburgh, PA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBU Financial Life (GBU Life) has introduced the Defined Benefit Annuity Retirement Security Solution, a groundbreaking approach to retirement planning. Developed in partnership with Wealth2k, Inc., this solution integrates a fixed index annuity with advanced planning software to provide a customizable, secure retirement strategy that offers Americans an alternative to the traditional company pension, which has largely disappeared.

Addressing America’s Retirement Security Crisis

A generation ago, the defined benefit pension was a pillar of American retirement security, providing retirees with a steady income for life. Combined with Social Security and personal savings, it formed the well-known “three-legged stool” of financial security in retirement. However, the landscape has dramatically changed. Since the 1980s, a massive shift from defined benefit pensions to 401(k) plans has left millions of Americans vulnerable. While 401(k) plans offer investment flexibility, they do not guarantee lifetime income. At the same time, growing concerns over Social Security’s long-term viability have led many younger Americans to question whether they will receive the benefits they were promised. Experts across business, academia, and government agree that solving America’s retirement security crisis requires innovation.



A Modern Solution with Pension-like Benefits

With the Defined Benefit Annuity, GBU Life and Wealth2k have leveraged technology to create a personalized retirement security solution that mirrors the economic principles of traditional pensions. “For the first time, GBU Life is empowering Americans with a tax-advantaged strategy for systematic, disciplined wealth-building that targets a predefined income at retirement that is guaranteed for life,” said Lesley Mann, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer of GBU Life.

The Defined Benefit Annuity features a patent-pending annuity management system, enhancing the ownership experience and elevating the consumer value proposition beyond anything previously available. “This is a transformative solution for retirement security,” said David Macchia, Founder of Wealth2k. “It appeals to millennials, who are seeking greater financial certainty, as well as older Americans looking to take more immediate action to secure their retirement.”



Availability & More Information

The Defined Benefit Annuity is now available through GBU Life’s nationwide network of agents. To learn more, visit Defined Benefit Annuity - GBU Life.

About GBU Financial Life

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, GBU Life is a member-owned insurance company founded in 1892 to help members secure their futures, build their legacies, and impact their communities. Today, GBU Life members still share the same goals–financial protection and giving back to people and causes that matter most to them. As a member-owned company, GBU Life offers competitively priced life insurance, generous annuity rates and stable investment returns members can count on. Day-to-day and long-term, GBU Life’s focus remains squarely on maintaining the exceptional financial health that inspires trust and confidence among its members.

About Wealth2k, Inc.

Wealth2k, Inc. is a leading provider of advisor-centric retirement security solutions. It’s The Income for Life Model® is the industry-leading solution for retirement income distribution planning. The Wealth2k Innovation Lab is developing the next generation of technology solutions to meet emerging investor needs and better express the value of financial products.