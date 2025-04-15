Er-Kim Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Polaris Pharmaceuticals to Commercialize Pegargiminase (ADZODI) for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) in Multiple EMEA Markets

ATHENS, Greece and SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals, an international company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Polaris Pharmaceuticals to commercialize Pegargiminase (ADZODI) across 36 markets in the EMEA region. Pegargiminase is an enzyme-based cancer drug that breaks down the amino acid arginine, which cancer cells need to grow.

An aggressive and rare form of cancer, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) is caused by asbestos exposure. Combined with chemotherapy, Pegargiminase has the ability to restrict the body from producing a certain amino acid that fuels mesothelioma cancer growth.

Under the agreement, Er-Kim is appointed as the exclusive partner for pegargiminase in certain countries across Central & Eastern Europe, Eurasia, North Africa and Mediterranean regions.

Cem Zorlular, Chief Executive Officer of Er-Kim expressed his anticipation for working with Polaris and the local healthcare community to make Pegargiminase (ADZODI) accessible shortly after its initial approval in the US. He stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with Polaris to make this vital drug available to patients with limited treatment options for cancers like Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) and to support these patients’ quality of life.”

“We are delighted to partner with Er-Kim and expand the reach of Pegargiminase (ADZODI) in these markets. This partnership unlocks the significant unmet need for access to life-altering cancer treatments and enables a substantial number of patients in multiple EMEA markets access to this novel product for various cancer treatments like Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM),” commented Dr. Steve Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Pharmaceuticals.



About Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals

Established in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, partnering with over 40 global leaders to revolutionize patient care in key international markets. Our pioneering business models, tailored for sustainability and flexibility, have positioned us as a full-service solution, extending our reach to over 600 million patients through our fully-owned affiliates. With a dedicated team of over 280 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 260M, Er-Kim is not just a partner but a trailblazer in healthcare, continually setting new standards in commercialization and patient access. For more information, please visit http://www.er-kim.com/.

About Polaris

Polaris Group is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advanced therapies, primarily focusing on metabolic-related diseases. Our lead drug candidate, Pegargiminase (ADZODI), is presently advancing through the BLA-enabling stage for MPM and clinical development for other indications. Pegargiminase is a biologic in late-stage clinical development for a wide range of cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia and others. Pegargiminase is designed to disrupt cancer cell metabolism, providing a novel approach to treating a wide range of cancers heavily influenced by metabolic pathways. Our mission is to revolutionize the treatment of complex diseases like cancer by concentrating on their metabolic foundations, ultimately striving to enhance patient outcomes globally. (https://www.polarispharma.com)

