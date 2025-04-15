Capital Power Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Bought Offering of Common Shares

BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS IS ACCESSIBLE, AND PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT WILL BE ACCESSIBLE WITHIN TWO BUSINESS DAYS, ON SEDAR+

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) announced today that it has increased the size of its previously announced bought deal offering. Pursuant to the amended terms, the syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities and CIBC Capital Markets (collectively the “Underwriters”) have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 10,350,000 common shares of Capital Power (“Common Shares”) at an offering price of $43.45 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $450 million (the “Public Offering”).

The Underwriters have also been granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 1,552,500 Common Shares at the Offering Price. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, total gross proceeds to the Company from the Public Offering will be approximately $517 million.

The gross proceeds of the Public Offering, and the private placement previously announced on April 14, 2025 (the "Private Placement") will be used by Capital Power to fund a portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of Hummel Station, LLC and Rolling Hills Generating, L.L.C. (the "Acquisition"). The closings of the Public Offering and the Private Placement are not conditional upon the completion of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not completed, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Public Offering and the Private Placement to finance future growth opportunities including acquisitions, finance its capital development expenditures, reduce its outstanding indebtedness or for other general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered in all provinces and territories of Canada by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to Capital Power’s base shelf prospectus dated June 12, 2024 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in all the provinces and territories of Canada on or before April 16, 2025. The Common Shares will also be offered on a private placement basis to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”).

Completion of the Public Offering and the Private Placement are subject to customary conditions, including requirements of the TSX. Closings of the Public Offering and the Private Placement are anticipated to occur on April 22, 2025.

All references to dollar amounts contained herein are to Canadian dollars.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimated”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the expected amount and intended use of net proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement, any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the expected closings of the Public Offering and Private Placement, the Acquisition and the availability of future growth opportunities to the Company.

These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Capital Power considering its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believe appropriate, including those related to performance, business prospects and opportunities, the status of and impact of policy, legislation and regulations and effective tax rates.

Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company’s expectations and predictions are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties are: (i) changes in electricity, natural gas and carbon prices in markets in which Capital Power operates and the use of derivatives; (ii) regulatory and political environments, including changes to environmental, climate, financial reporting, market structure and tax legislation; (iii) disruptions, or price volatility within the Company’s supply chains; (iv) generation facility availability, wind capacity factor and performance including maintenance expenditures; (v) ability to fund current and future capital and working capital needs; (vi) acquisitions (including the Acquisition) and developments including timing and costs of regulatory approvals and construction; (vii) changes in market prices and the availability of fuel; (viii) ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including the Acquisition) and dispositions; (ix) limitations inherent in the Company’s review of acquired assets; (x) changes in general economic and competitive conditions, including inflation; and (xi) changes in the performance and cost of technologies and the development of new technologies, new energy efficient products, services and programs. See Risks and Risk Management in Capital Power’s Integrated Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, prepared as of February 25, 2025, and other reports filed by Capital Power with Canadian securities regulators.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 10 GW of power generation at 30 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building clean power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.

